Parties | In order to eradicate juvenile delinquency, the coalition proposes tightening the immigration policy

Among other things, the coalition would like to make it easier to take away the proceeds of crime from gang criminals. The party would increase the number of police officers to 8,000.

The coalition think that youth and gang crime in Finland should be tackled by, among other things, toughening punishments, preventing marginalization and tightening immigration policy.

On Monday, the party published 15 measures with which it would tackle the problem.

“Now we need the responsibility of society as a whole, and there can be no free passengers. Laws are respected in Finland, period,” says the president of the association Petteri Orpo in the bulletin.

Among other things, the coalition would toughen the punishments for crimes related to showdowns between street gangs and firearms crimes.

In addition, the party would make it easier to take away the proceeds of crime, for example a “nice car” from gang criminals. The party also lists the goal of increasing the number of police officers to 8,000.

About immigration policy the vice president speaks in the press release Antti Häkkänen. According to him, work, language learning and education must be the “red thread” of the integration policy. On the other hand, non-work-based immigration must be tightened.

In his opinion, it is also about a change in the world of values, when the criminal lifestyle is admired.

“The whole society needs to be involved in the posture movement, starting with the educational responsibility of homes and parents. The basis of everything is also a strict immigration policy and obligations for work, language training and compliance with the law,” says Häkkänen in the press release.

In the opinion of the coalition, the conditions for citizenship should be “a basic course in Finnish society” and completion of a course exam, as well as a longer period of residence than at present.

In addition, the coalition would require working-age applicants for a permanent residence permit to have “several years of study or work history during their stay in Finland and sufficient language skills” and that the person does not threaten public order and safety and has not committed serious crimes.

The coalition also promises to improve the quality of language education.

The party would also like the obligations regarding job search and job acceptance to come into effect immediately for those who have received a residence permit. The party would also remove international protection from a person if he commits a serious crime and expand the possibilities of detention.

The coalition the selection of means also includes preventive measures.

The party would expand the activity of breaking away from organized crime to also cover street gangs and increase funding for anchor activities. It would also implement the hobby and therapy guarantee.

“Let’s invest in effective, individual and early support in schools. We intervene in disruptive behavior as soon as it occurs,” the measures state.

Read more: Purra: Living on social benefits is too easy for immigrants, but not for the native population