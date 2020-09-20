Parties Hundreds of Finns are expelled from parties every year – sometimes the reason is fascism or criminal conviction, but one reason in particular is above the others.

The reasons for dismissal from parties are often mundane, even though extreme cases emerge in public.

Tubeable Congressman Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps), a true veteran politician Paavo Väyrynen and a local politician from Tampere Terhi Kiemunki.

They, like hundreds of others, have been separated from their parties in the 2010s. However, Tynkkynen got it the following year their membership back, and the separation of Paavo Väyrynen from the civic party he founded was found in the district court illegal.

In the cases, the reasons for dismissal varied from an alleged violation of the Personal Data Act to payment uncertainties.

For example, this week HS reported why the Basic Finns were fired by a local politician last year Teemu Torssonen, now suspected of attempting to assassinate his former party colleague.

The HS asked the parliamentary parties how much and for what reasons they or their member organizations dismiss their members each year.

Ruling the reason for the dismissal is the non-payment of membership dues, many parties report. For example, the Green Party Secretary Brother Liikanen estimates that hundreds of members are fired from the party each year due to unpaid membership dues.

In recent years, the SDP has fired a few dozen individuals each year, most commonly due to unpaid membership fees. In 2019, as many as 61 members were fired, as one party department cleaned all unpaid members from its membership register.

Members of the Coalition Party are also expelled “somewhat” every year for the same reason. In addition, party members “move every year from time to age,” as the Coalition Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko formulates the matter.

Few parties record statistics on dismissals, as they are usually included through member organizations that also handle dismissals. This is the case, for example, with the center, but with the party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen perception that separation is rare for them.

Third the usual reason is to jump, that is, for example, to stand for election in another party’s list. This is interpreted as anti-party activity.

Often in such cases, the candidate resigns himself. If that doesn’t happen, the party will do it. The Greens say there are a few such cases in connection with elections. A few members are also expelled from the Coalition Party and the SDP each year for this reason.

Other reasons for dismissal are rare. Many may remember last year, for example Abdirahim “Husu” Hussein (sd) case, which, however, concerned a temporary removal from the council group, not the withdrawal of party membership.

James Hirvisaari left the meeting of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group after the decision to dismiss in 2013.­

Basic Finns dismissals have often made headlines in the 2010s. For example James Hirvisaari was fired in 2013 after a man in Parliament as his guest made a Nazi salute in the gallery of the Chamber.

This year, the party fired, for example recognized as a fascist Vice-President of the Youth Organization Toni Jalosen.

Party Secretary Simo Grönroos (ps) states that they have the most common reasons for dismissal of a member are the actions that harmed the party or the transfer to another party. In recent years, 8–11 members have been expelled from basic Finns every year.

In 2017, 17 members were expelled from basic Finns, but the number could have been even higher. That year, he was elected chairman of the party Jussi Halla-aho, and some MPs resigned into its own parliamentary group.

The party government decided to dismiss the 20 resigned MPs. Many of them had time to separate themselves on the basis of the figures.

In smaller ones in parties, segregation is less common. The RKP has not dismissed any of its members for at least the last three years, and very little is happening in the Left Alliance.

“Every year, the cases are individual and the reasons vary,” says the party secretary Mikko Koallinen (vas).

There is a significant wave of separations in the prehistory of the Left Alliance. When the Finnish Communist Party (Skp) and the Finnish People’s Democratic Union (Skdl) disbanded thousands of so-called militants in the 1980s.

Christian Democrats party secretary Asmo Maanselkä remember only two separations from his party.

In the year 2015 Commissioner from Jyväskylä Juhani Starczewski wrote insultingly on the forum about the then president Eero from Heinäluoma (sd).

This year, the Christian Democrats The Kuopio department separated convicted of a felony drug offense and a firearms offense Keijo Laukkanen.

“In these situations, the ground for dismissal was an action against the party’s values ​​and / or harming the party with its actions,” Maanselkä says.

Juhani Starczewski was ousted from the Christian Democrats in 2015. He was photographed in Jyväskylä in 2012 when he demanded the Bible for an S-group hotel under construction.­

Sometimes, if the member association does not agree to dismiss the member, the party may dismiss the entire organization.

This was the case, for example, in the Greens in 2014. The local department of Päijät-Häme refused to dismiss the candidate of the Alternative Party as a municipal candidate. Nea Kreulaa, so the Green Party delegation separated the entire department.

According to the Association Act, a member to be dismissed must be given the opportunity to be heard. For this reason, for example, the dismissal of Paavo Väyrynen from the civic party was found to be illegal in the district court. Väyrynen and the party fit between them later.