Parties | Henriksson: Rkp is ready to support the adjustment of the tax incentive for research activities

Rkp chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson appealed to the opposition in favor of reforming the Sámi district law.

Rkp is ready to support the enactment of a tax incentive for companies’ research and development activities during this election period, said the party’s chairman, the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson in his speech to the party council on Saturday.

“It is absolutely important that we reach the goal that investments in research, development and innovation must be four percent of the gross national product. To achieve this, private investments are also needed,” says Henriksson, according to the release.

The government had previously agreed that, starting next year, companies could receive a new tax reduction, which was supposed to support their research and product development activities. However, the proposal fell through on Thursday, like many other proposals planned by the government.

In the board The Left Alliance prevented the presentation of the proposal because the center did not agree to promote other proposals important to the Left Alliance in order to eradicate tax evasion. Rkp and other government parties supported the tax incentive.

On Thursday, the opposition party Kokoumoo submitted a bill in the parliament, the content of which follows the government’s hollowed-out draft.

“The Rkp is ready in parliament to support a proposal with similar content, and I hope that this could be agreed upon in parliament,” Henriksson said.

On Thursday, the chairman of the centre, the finance minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) said that the entire center parliamentary group can support the initiative of the coalition. It is exceptional that the governing parties support the initiatives of the opposition.

Finland’s goal is to increase research and product development spending to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

Henriksson appealed in his speech to the Rkp’s party council also in favor of the reform of the Sámi district law.

The government presented a proposal for reform to the parliament on Thursday, but central ministers voted against it. Therefore, in order to move forward in the parliament, the reform also needs opposition MPs to support it. Henriksson addressed his words especially to the opposition.

He reminded that Finland has repeatedly received reprimands for violating the rights of the Sami people from various UN human rights treaty monitoring bodies.

“Finland cannot continue like this. It is more than embarrassing for us, who internationally always defend democracy and human rights and speak for countries to comply with the international agreements to which they are committed,” said Henriksson.

“I urge all parties that call themselves civilized parties and that defend human rights to now seriously consider voting for the Sámi Parliamentary Act. I hope that all the members of parliament will get involved and consider supporting the motion. Not for the sake of the government, but for the Sámi people and for Finland.”

