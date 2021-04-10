Parties Henriksson is applying for an extension at the head of the RKP

The party meeting of the Swedish People’s Party will be held at the end of May.

Rkp: n Chairman, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson seeks a successor in the leadership of his party. The party meeting of the Swedish People’s Party will be held at the end of May. The party elects the party leadership every year.

“I would like to continue to lead the RKP and continue to work for a bilingual Finland, as well as to promote a stable and forward-looking policy in our country, which is gradually on its way out of the interest rate crisis. It is great to see that there is a clear demand for Rpp’s policy in the country, ”Henriksson says in a press release.

According to Henriksson, the party’s goal in the municipal elections is to gain more than five percent support. Henriksson has led the RKP since 2016.