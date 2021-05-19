Parties Hannu Hoskonen from the Center will not leave the party, received a warning after opposing the recovery package

Opposition to the recovery package took over the chairmanship of the Environment Committee. “In the next parliamentary elections, the people can say whether I am unworthy or worthy.”

“Hey, Anyone want a basic Finnish pin on your chest? We have room, how about a shared picture? ”

Thus, a number of MPs from basic Finns were confronted by a deputy from the center Hannu Hoskosta to their own ranks on Wednesday in the parliamentary cup.

The throws were fun-loving, but even if they were seriously made, Hoskonen’s answer is the same. He is not leaving the center, although competing bids are raining.

Downtown On Wednesday, the parliamentary group issued warnings to both Hoskonen, who represents the Savo-Karelia constituency, and the MP To Tuomas Kettunen From the Oulu constituency.

Both voted against the EU’s recovery package on Tuesday, contrary to the group’s group decision. Warnings were given according to the rules.

Hoskonen has been on the opposite side of the Kiiski party before. He has harshly criticized the government’s peat package.

He also voted the only representative of the ruling party, the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) in the ministerial liability package against the minister.

The public suspected that Hoskonen might be expelled from the group for a limited time. However, this did not happen, but instead, in accordance with the decision of the parliamentary group, Hoskonen was removed from the chairmanship of the Environment Committee.

Hoskonen looks ahead and does not have to worry about the past. He tells Aamulehti that he does not cry for the group’s decision.

“The situation was such that there were no more chips. The penalty came and there was no choice but to suffer it and score,” he notes.

He does not comment on whether the punishment was too harsh. On the other hand, the group’s decision came as no surprise.

“I have also announced that I am resigning from the Committee on the Environment. I will not be a member of the panel.”

Hoskonen said in a story published last year in Lännen Media and also in Aamulehti that it has not considered changing the party, although inquiries have come.

“It’s weird the world has to go if I leave downtown,” he notes now.