Parties Garbage from the May Day celebrations may not be cleaned due to the strike in Helsinki

Helsinki is preparing for May Day with, for example, 200 toilets and extra rubbish.

Helsinki the city prepares for the May Day celebration with hundreds of extra toilets and trash cans and exchanges empty sparkling wine bottles for movie tickets.

At the same time, the city warns that clutter in the park this year may be left unclean for longer than usual. The reason is the ban on overtime already in force in the municipal sector and the possible strike starting on 3 May.

On the eve, 200 toilets and 33 urinals will be brought to the city center and the most popular parks. Of the toilets, 18 are disabled toilets.

There are extra toilets in Kaivopuisto, Esplanadi Park, Rautatientori, Kauppatori at the market hall, Kaisaniemi Park, Tähtitorninmäki, Ruttopuisto and Sinebrychoff Park. The city reminds that it is not allowed to bring your own rented toilet to the city lands.

To the parks incident rubbish and open dumps are also brought in for waste. Charcoal and other smoldering waste from disposable grills may only be placed in tin barrels specially reserved for this purpose.

There is also a rapture in Kaivopuisto to collect empty sparkling wine bottles. There are collection points for these in the middle stages of Iso Puistotie and the Kaivopuisto playground. Returning 20 bottles will give you a free movie ticket.

In addition, streets will be closed around the market square. The nearest streets will be closed on the eve at 3.30pm and reopened at 6pm on Labor Day.