Parties | From the Rkp’s Henriksson board’s communication on equality: Key points still open

Rkp’s chairwoman Anna-Maja Henriksson could not say whether the communication will be completed today or tomorrow so that it could be presented at the summer meeting of Rkp’s parliamentary group.

The government the equality notice is not in such a condition that it could be presented to the party’s parliamentary group, chairman of the Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson tells HS.

“Yes, there is still work to be done there. A small approach has taken place and most of the text is in a pretty good shape, but there is still work to be done.”

Henriksson could not say whether it is possible that the communication will be completed during the summer meeting of the Rkp’s parliamentary group. The group meets in Åland on Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s not up to me. Here, I also have the challenge that I would like to bring things to the parliamentary group for a decision, but I cannot bring something unfinished.”

Notification the prime minister leading the preparation Petteri Orpon (kok) State Secretary Risto Artjoki told HS on Fridaythat there are only a few issues left that need to be discussed between the state secretaries.

What are these few things?

“I won’t go into details now, but pretty central points.”

Rkp’s At its meeting in Åland, the parliamentary group is scheduled to discuss, among other things, the government’s future budget, the government’s internal situation and “summer events”.

“Let’s go through what happened, why it happened, how we see the situation at the moment. Each representative gets to present their own views,” says Henriksson.

Henriksson does not believe that the parliamentary group intends to discuss the party’s presidential candidate during the summer meeting, at least officially.

“The parliamentary group usually doesn’t take a position on it, it’s a question for the party government.”