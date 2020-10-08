Parties Excessive measurement: The SDP continues as the most popular party, the change of chairman did little to raise the center

Support from the ruling party center rose slightly to 11.5 per cent.

Prime Minister’s Party The SDP will continue as the most popular party with 21.8 percent support, he says Mightily opinion poll. The opposition’s largest party, the Basic Finns, continues in second place with 19.0 percent support.

If the election were held now, the opposition party of the Coalition Party would support 17.7 percent of voters. Support from the ruling party center rose slightly to 11.5 per cent. A fifth-party government partner who has fallen on his neck is breathing green with 10.9 percent support.

3,404 people responded to the survey commissioned by Yle Economic Research from 7 September to 6 October. between. The measurement period started a couple of days after the election of the chairperson of the center.

The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points in its direction.