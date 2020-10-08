Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parties Excessive measurement: The SDP continues as the most popular party, the change of chairman did little to raise the center

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 8, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Support from the ruling party center rose slightly to 11.5 per cent.

Prime Minister’s Party The SDP will continue as the most popular party with 21.8 percent support, he says Mightily opinion poll. The opposition’s largest party, the Basic Finns, continues in second place with 19.0 percent support.

If the election were held now, the opposition party of the Coalition Party would support 17.7 percent of voters. Support from the ruling party center rose slightly to 11.5 per cent. A fifth-party government partner who has fallen on his neck is breathing green with 10.9 percent support.

3,404 people responded to the survey commissioned by Yle Economic Research from 7 September to 6 October. between. The measurement period started a couple of days after the election of the chairperson of the center.

The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points in its direction.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Assad announced plans to meet with Putin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In