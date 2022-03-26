With the aim of expanding their participation in the Chamber of Deputies – and thus guaranteeing access to larger shares of Party and electoral funds, in addition to TV time, calculated based on the size of the elected bench of each party – party leaders in São Paulo have already begin to define names with the potential to surpass the goal of 1 million votes. The objective is to make these candidates act as “vote pullers” to elect more than one seat in the House.

In addition to Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who gave up running for the government of São Paulo, former governor José Serra (PSDB), former minister Marina Silva (Rede), deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) and lawyer Rosângela Moro ( Podemos) are the stakes of their respective parties to play this role. The PT admits that it still does not have a name with great political density. The legend’s main bet, councilman Eduardo Suplicy must compete for a state deputy seat.

Former governor, ex-mayor, ex-minister of Health and ex-chancellor, the toucan senator José Serra, who is being treated for Parkinson’s, a disease that is in an early stage, will receive treatment from the PSDB in the majority campaign in the race for the Chamber. . “We are going to run a campaign across the state. He will have majority campaign treatment. Our expectation is that he will receive more than 1 million votes and surpass Boulos, Marina and Eduardo Bolsonaro”, declared the president of the PSDB’s São Paulo directory, Marco Vinholi.

The seat of candidate for the Senate on the party’s ticket is reserved for TV presenter José Luiz Datena, from União Brasil. The PSDB will feature Serra in TV spots and he will have a generous share of the electoral fund.

The PSOL will use the same strategy with Boulos, who will be the protagonist of the free electoral time on TV reserved for the subtitles in the state. “Given the political projection he gained, the strategy will be to give him prominence and protagonism in the campaign”, said Juliano Medeiros, national president of the PSOL.

CLAUSE

Former minister Marina Silva, who ran for the presidency in 2010, 2014 and 2018, is the Network’s biggest bet this year to pull votes in the campaign for the Chamber. An expressive result would help the party, which will form a federation with the PSOL, to overcome the barrier clause, which has the objective of preventing or restricting the functioning of the party that does not reach a certain percentage of votes in the proportional election. For this year, the cut-off line is 2% of valid votes, or electing at least 11 federal deputies distributed in nine states.

The most voted councilor in the 2020 election, former senator Eduardo Suplicy would be the natural candidate for the PT’s vote puller post, but the plans are different. Federal deputy Paulo Teixeira acknowledged that the PT does not yet have any candidate with the potential to surpass 1 million votes. “Suplicy fulfills this ‘super-candidate’ criterion, but he put his name to the Senate, in case the allies do not claim this vacancy, or to state deputy”, said the congressman.

In the PL, Eduardo Bolsonaro will receive special treatment in TV inserts to try to repeat the result of 2018, when he had the largest vote for federal deputy in history: 1.84 million votes. Until then, the record for votes was held by Enéas Carneiro, who, in 2002, won 1.57 million votes.

With difficulty to assemble a strong platform in the largest electoral college in the country, the president of Podemos, Renata Abreu, tries to convince the lawyer Rosângela Moro, wife of the presidential candidate Sérgio Moro (Podemos), to run for a seat as federal deputy. She would have the guarantee of the subtitles of resources from the electoral fund and generous space on TV.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

