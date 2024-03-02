Lira wants to move forward with choosing the collegiate; acronyms want commissions that dialogue with ministries

The commissions should be defined this week, between the 4th and 8th of March, after more than 1 month without the new formation of the committees. The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants the deliberation to continue the work of the Lower House, with an eye on this year's municipal elections that will reduce the time for Congress' activities.

The lack of definition is due to the imbroglio in the commands of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), the Inspection and Control Commission and the CMO (Mixed Plans, Public Budget and Inspection Commission), considered the most important for the Chamber.

In relation to the others, the situation is less turbulent. The parties express their desire to take over those linked to the ministries they have in the government, to facilitate the advancement of agendas. For example, the PSD wants to stay with Mines and Energy, to assist minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), who is affiliated with the party.

The PL seeks command of the CCJ as it has the largest bench in the Chamber, with 96 federal deputies. The Commission was chaired by the PT last year, in an agreement to have an exchange with the PL in 2024. However, the government does not want the rival party to take over because it thinks that the party will block matters in the Chamber. The Chamber leadership was also denying the eventual agreement that the PL advocates.

This lack of definition caused the discussion to halt the debate on all other commissions. Based on the resolution on the CCJ, Supervision and Control Commission and CMO, the definitions of the other commissions will be carried out according to the proportionality of the benches.

The assessment is that it will be difficult for the PL not to stay with the commission and that the best thing to do is to try to get a party name that is less Bolsonarist. The name of deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC) was decided by the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, and by the leader of the bench in the Chamber, Altineu Côrtes (RJ), to command the collegiate.

However, as shown by the Power36o on February 25, the bench did not rule out rejecting the congresswoman and nominating a “softer” name. This is because the president of the Chamber sees the deputy as very radical. One name mentioned is that of the deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), who was the budget rapporteur last year.

The MDB is interested in the CMO, for example, and if it manages to preside over the collegiate body, it would give up others. The CMO is also a target of the PP, Arthur Lira's party. The PT wants to be responsible for reporting on next year's budget.

União Brasil is closely observing the fight between PL and PT and it appears as a possibility to win the CCJ. The party is also interested in the Mines and Energy and Agriculture committees, with whom it competes against the PSD, and Education.

In the same way that it wants Mines and Energy, the PSD would also like to stay with the Agriculture Commission, to also assist minister Carlos Fávaro, heading the department of the same name.

Following the same logic, the PSB requests the Industry, Commerce and Services to dialogue with the portfolio of Geraldo Alckmin, Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

The PDT seeks the National Integration and Regional Development Commission. The PT expresses its desire to preside over the Public Security, Foreign Relations, Environment, Education, Health and Human Rights commissions – in this order of priorities.

The Health Commission is another clash between the Workers' Party and the PL, as it has the largest budget in the Chamber of Deputies this year.

Podemos hopes to stay with the Tourism Commission, while Psol said it will wait for the last calls to define the choice, but wants to preside over the CLP (Participatory Legislation Commission), traditionally led by the left. In total, Casa Baixa has 30 thematic commissions.

