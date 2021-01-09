Parties Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo: The Sote decision must take overtime

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo wonders why the government needs to bring social and health care reform, or war, to Parliament at a rapid pace in the midst of a coronary virus crisis.

“I think more time should be taken here,” Orpo said at a press conference during the Coalition presidency.

In his view, during a coronavirus crisis, a proper political debate is flawed, which is why it is not wise to bring such a major reform to parliament right now.

Orpon believes that the government should change the whole proposal.

He says that the centralized provincial model planned by the government is a death blow to Finnish municipalities.

According to Orpo, the spring municipal elections are not just about the next council term, but about the future of the entire municipality-based system, municipalities and cities.

“Combating regional reform is a lifeline for Finnish municipalities. If the reform progresses, the municipalities’ money will be taken away, but the debts will remain, ”Orpo said at the Coalition’s online presidency on Saturday.

“The country’s government has pushed forward the centrally managed provincial model of social and health services, where the center gets the provincial administration and the left pushes the private sector aside. The provincial model planned by the government will build a new regional income transfer machine, tighten taxation and take services further away from the people, ”Orpo said.

According to Orpo, the model planned by the government leaves municipalities no real opportunity to invest in the future.

“The provincial model increases bureaucracy and takes decision-making power from municipal and city councils to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. It scraps the ability of cities to invest in the future, such as schools, infrastructure or leisure services, ”Orpo said.

Orpo said the Coalition Party would improve access to care and increase freedom of choice by introducing a broader and mandatory service voucher and a personal budget for people with disabilities.

Coalition Party support has declined during the opposition period.

The Coalition Party has largely focused on barking at government competition with basic Finns. Orpo’s speech gave the impression that the line is changing.

“The start of the opposition period has shown that our support does not rise by criticizing the government, but by making smart representations. The Coalition Party is the only real alternative to left-wing government policy. ”

“I refuse to give up our civilized, constructive and responsible style. I do not believe in progress and an open free society. ”

Orphan also warns of the power of popular populism in Finland.

“The conquest of the Capitol showed us where populism at its worst leads,” Orpo said during the presidency.

The Capitol is a U.S. congressional building that was violently invaded by a crowd on Wednesday. The intruders were the president Donald Trumpin supporters encouraged by Trump to ‘act wildly’

Orphan condemned Trump’s actions.

“We live in a time where conspiracy theories, false news and questioning the achievements of science are spreading like a virus. For example, anti-vaccine is a serious challenge to our well-being, ”he said.

According to Orpo, Finns must recognize that what happens elsewhere can also happen to us. “It is a common task of our Finns not to allow anti-democratic forces to grow,” he said.

“We must not close our eyes to attempts to undermine democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Finland lasts, but not without us sticking to our important values ​​- every day, ”Orpo said.

Orphan warned that populism attracts many policy makers.

“It’s easy to serve simple answers to complex questions. Painting an image of an enemy or guessing the motives of another is a way to get a political opponent in a bad light. ”

“We are not participating in this race. Our job is to defend moderation, facts and good behavior. Our job is to defend what is right. ”