Parties | Basic Finns would lighten income taxation and make social security citizen-based

In the economic policy program published by the party, the green transition and the current government’s spending are heavily criticized.

Opposition party Perusfinomalikt presents the easing of income taxation in order to dismantle incentive traps and increasing the flexibility of the labor market within the framework of universally binding collective agreements.

The party published its economic policy program on Monday.

The party wants to reform the general housing allowance in such a way that it would encourage people to move after work.

On the other hand, the starting places for training should focus on fields that need manpower. According to basic Finns, by increasing the funding and appreciation of vocational training, people would be attracted to “duan professions”.

In the program the green transition, the current government’s use of money and the increase in public debt receive strong criticism. According to the program, a negative stance on additional debt should be taken during the next election period.

In the next election period, the public finances should be adjusted annually by 2–4 percent for each branch of government. Among other things, “necessary personnel” for the welfare state, such as police officers, teachers and nurses, would be excluded from the adjustment measures.

The program acknowledges the challenge of balancing the deficit public finances at the same time, if taxation is reduced. However, the party believes that with the effects of a “brave” tax policy, Finland will be able to achieve strong GDP growth.

“At the same time, strict prioritization of public spending and unnecessary cutting cannot and should not be avoided,” the program says.

Basic Finns in the program, immigration and immigrants are once again on the wallpaper as usual. According to the program, immigration does not solve the dependency ratio and labor shortage problem.

The program mentions, among other things, changing social security to citizen-based and reducing spending on development aid, immigration and supporting the green transition.

The program also mentions the previously mentioned policy, according to which Perussuomalaiset wants to merge the Ministry of the Environment with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, like the current Swedish government led by the right-wing bloc.

According to basic Finns, Finland’s goal of being carbon neutral in 2035 should be moved to 2050.