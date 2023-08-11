Parties | Basic Finns gather for a party meeting in a political situation on fire

At the Tampere party meeting, the chairman of Basic Finns will not change, but there will be a contest for the position of party secretary and third vice-chairman. In addition, the Speaker of the Parliament, Jussi Halla-aho, is confirmed as the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns.

Basic Finns gathers on Saturday for its party meeting in Tampere in a situation that is so vulnerable to the government that the director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku Markku Jokisipilä described it Above for a “Mexican staring contest“.

The differences between Basic Finns and its government partner Rkp are caused by the racists who emerged from the past of Basic Finnish ministers writings and Private messages.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson has refused from saying whether he would vote for the confidence of the basic Finnish ministers.

Henriksson demanded concrete action and “genuine remorse” and the will to change from the government’s basic Finnish ministers. Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra in turn announced Thursday on MTVthat he or the other ministers of basic Finns have no need to “repent, perform ‘active repentance’ or do other tricks either at the request of the opposition or the Rkp”.

“If the Basic Finns don’t humble themselves to penitence exercises, then we will test the Rkp’s humility in possible confidence votes,” Jokisipilä told Yle.

Party meetings are the highest decision-making bodies of the parties, whose important task for their participants has traditionally not been humility but, on the contrary, encouragement.

Several speeches are given at the party meeting of Basic Finns, which can be interpreted as signs for the future of government cooperation.

HS follows and analyzes the party meeting closely throughout the weekend. We show a joint live broadcast with Ilta-Sanom from there.

The official agenda of the two-day meeting is the election of the party leadership and the presidential candidate.

There is no challenger for Purra, who was elected to the board in 2021, so he will continue as chairman. He will give a speech at the beginning of the meeting on Saturday and a general speech at the end of the meeting on Sunday.

No challengers have been registered for the party’s first and second vice president either, but the positions will continue Leena Meri and Mauri Peltokangas.

The party secretary five candidates have registered, one of whom is the current party secretary Arto Luukkanen.

HS told in Aprilthat there has been a long-standing dissatisfaction with the current party secretary Luukkaen in the party.

There are also candidates for the position of party secretary Olli Kekkonen of ten, Harri Vuorenpää From Pirkanmaa as well The fairy tale Pond and Mikko Wikstedt From Uusimaa.

The tasks of the party secretary typically include, for example, the management tasks of general administration, communication and political preparation, as well as cooperation with members and organizations.

Several candidates have also registered for the position of third vice-president. The candidates are the current third vice-president Sebastian Tynkkynen From Oulu as well Jeppe Isberg and Pasi Liukkonen From Uusimaa.

Selections will be made on Saturday afternoon.

Basic Finns will also choose its presidential candidate at the party meeting on Sunday. In practice, it means the speaker of the parliament and the former chairman of the party Jussi Halla-ahon confirmation of candidacy.

Halla-aho already announced in July that he will enter the presidential race as a candidate of basic Finns.

It’s about first once upon a time Riitta Uosukainen (kok) candidacy in 2000, when the speaker of the parliament is running for president.

The meeting on Saturday, the program also includes a referral discussion about the party’s EU political program. Purra told HS in Januarythat leaving the EU is still the party’s “long-term strategic goal”.

However, in the April government hearings, the party assured prime minister For Petteri Orpo (kok) to accept Finland’s EU membership.

Today in the parliamentary parties have already held a party meeting green and Rkp. The Christian Democrats will hold their party meeting at the end of August, the Sdp and the center will meet in September.