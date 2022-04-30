Parties Basic Finns close the party’s NATO position today – Live broadcast at 9.30

Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, has already said that she supports Finland’s NATO membership.

Basic Finns outlines its position on NATO today, Saturday, at its party council meeting.

The Basic Finns’ parliamentary group has already stated its support for joining NATO. Also the chairman of basic Finns Riikka Purra and former chairman of the party, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Jussi Halla-aho have said that they are in favor of Finland’s NATO membership.

About parties no longer the positions of the Prime Minister’s Party SDP and the Left Alliance are open. The SDP is scheduled to line up on May 14th. The position is expected to be positive.

The Left Alliance has the most negative views of NATO. On May 7, the party will decide whether Finland’s possible NATO membership is a government issue for the party.

Of the other parties, the Coalition Party and the RKP have long had a positive stance.

The center has outlined that it will authorize the party leadership and its ministers to make all the necessary decisions. Also delegation of the Greens last weekend, gave the parliamentary and ministerial group a free hand to support Finland’s NATO membership.

Christian Democratic Party Council settled in favor Finland’s NATO membership on Friday.

The Movement Now also supports NATO membership. Ano Turtiaisen Power belongs to the people to oppose it.

HS monitoring well over half of MPs are already behind NATO membership.

Among other things, the president Sauli Niinistö has stressedthat the positions of the parties are also important. If Finland applies for NATO membership, it is possible that its approval in all 30 member states will take so long that Finland has time to hold parliamentary elections before the process is complete. In this case, membership would be ratified by the new parliament.

