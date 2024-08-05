Parties | Basic Finns betrayed their promise, says Mikko Jaanu – that’s why he left the party

Mikko Jaanu, Kouvola’s municipal councilor, defected from Basic Finns as an uncommitted member of the Christian Democrats group.

Kouvola city councilor Mikko Jaanu resigned from Basic Finns because he was disappointed with the government’s decisions. According to the party secretary, the big picture does not show the differences.

Last it was spring Mikko to Jaanu shock.

“We were promised that the price of gasoline would decrease. Well, it hasn’t decreased in practice,” says Jaanu, who has worked as a city and regional councilor for basic Finns.

“It started to feel like the only way we’re going to get anything is through the tightening of immigration.”

Jaanu broke away from the Basic Finns and defected to the ranks of the Christian Democrats, uncommitted.