Parties Basic Finnish youth organization and MP Jani Mäkelä ask citizens to report on the bias of teaching in schools – OAJ condemned the campaign

In a social media message published on Tuesday, basic Finnish youth asked the organization to share their experiences of biased teaching in schools. The education union condemned the campaign.

Basic Finnish Member of Parliament for Youth and Basic Finns Jani Mäkelän The online reporting campaign receives strong criticism from the Education Trade Union OAJ.

On Tuesday, young people from basic Finland asked on social media to send the organization experiences about the bias of teaching in schools with messages and pictures.

The message refers, as an example, to a lesson in history in which the Basic Finns would have been mentioned in the same context when it came to the rise of the Nazis.

“As an organization, we want to address this and find out how big the problem is,” the chairman of Basic Finnish Youth Miko Bergbom wrote.

The message was also circulated by the Member of Parliament Jani Mäkelä (ps), who also asked citizens to “report” to the party if they encounter “politics against basic Finns” in schools or elsewhere in non-political contexts. Mäkelä’s update has since been removed or hidden.

Screenshot of a request shared by Jani Mäkelä on Facebook to report “politics against basic Finns”.­

Campaign sparked a lively discussion on social media on Wednesday, when, among other things, individual teachers questioned the message of basic Finns.

It was feared, for example, that the teachers’ actions in the reporting request would lead to intimidation or painting.

In the trade union, the OAJ was rebuked.

“Today, Some has spoken about a political reporting campaign, which targets e.g. teachers. We do not accept such pressure! We have the best teachers in the world, whose work autonomy should not be undermined by anyone, ”the organization wrote on the Twitter service.

“Teachers are guided at work by both curricula and work ethic principles, which are crystallized in the Comenius oath. If a teacher encounters painting or other threats in his or her work, the supervisor and those responsible for occupational safety should be notified immediately, ”the organization continued.

The Board of Education wrote on its website that any kind of pressure, painting or intimidation of teachers is not acceptable.

Basic Finnish youth chairman Bergbom thinks the campaign has gotten useless rounds on social media.

“This has really gotten some new rounds on that Twitter for us to collect some kind of register. We don’t have any teacher names or any school names known, the young people have just told their own stories, ”he says.

According to Bergbom, the organization also does not intend to contact schools or disclose the name of any school or teacher.

“If the student does this on his own, we can’t do anything about it, but we don’t have such plans.”

Bergbom says the campaign started with a message he received in which an individual young person shared his experiences. Now, according to him, the organization has received another ten similar contacts. According to Bergbom, the messages describe, for example, the association of basic Finns with racism or how the teacher’s own political positions have been perceived to be reflected in teaching.

“Mainly we want to spark a debate. In Finland, however, the level of education has been high in principle, and I believe that all parties share the idea that it should be neutral. ”