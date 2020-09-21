Parties Basic Finnish party commissioner gave the names of Somali politicians to his “going to the oven” pigs, city councilor Suldaan Said Ahmed plans a criminal report

The Central Ostrobothnian commissioner announced that he was leaving the Basic Finnish Party Council due to the “uproar” caused by the tweets. According to President Halla-aho, he has been reminded not to “flirt” with political violence.

Helsinki councilor Suldan Said Ahmed (left) intends to make a criminal report on the Finnish Finns’ Central Ostrobothnian party commissioner. I sat in the municipal council Jarno Vähäkainu (ps) announced on Sunday that he will resign from the party council because of the “uproar”.

Vähäkainu had shared updates on Twitter and Facebook about his Christmas pigs named Husu and Suldaan. The messages can be interpreted as references to Said Ahmed as well as another city councilor with a Somali background Abdirahim to Hussein (sd).

The posts received nationwide publicity on Sunday when Said Ahmed reported them on his Twitter account. He commented to HS that he plans to make an investigation request to police on Wednesday.

“We are equated with animals that are going to be slaughtered. It’s a pretty good idea of ​​what the purpose of tweets is, ”says Said Ahmed.

The biggest some of the posts were no longer found on social media on Monday. Based on the screenshots, one recent update says that “Husu and Suldaan are well behind the sauna, doomsday is approaching”.

The messages also contain rhetoric related to immigration. Further, the update found on Twitter says:

“I offered Husu and Suldan a residence permit for those who knew Christmas, and no matter how good the behavior, the boys know that we go to the oven together and not separately.”

Central OstrobothniaAccording to the magazine, Vähäkainu’s sake behavior sparked a discussion as early as Friday. At the time, he tweeted that “starting with this policy of the puppies, it seems that soon some will be taken behind the sauna”.

On Sunday Said Ahmed asked on Twitter if there is a basic Finnish president Jussi Halla-ahon considers it acceptable for the party that a party council member “hints at killing, slandering and insulting me”.

He explains to HS that he perceived the communication as a threat to himself and his colleague.

“The fact that another politician is guilty of this makes it even worse. Here it would be [Halla-Aholta] a place of public apology, ”he says.

Said Ahmed says that he also received a message from the Helsinki City Office last week about a letter that had been sent to him, which would have included a threat against him.

“The intention is to get to know this better and make a request for an investigation on all of these at the same time.”

Suldaan Said Ahmed has also said in the past that he had received threats and made criminal reports about them. Last year, the Helsinki police took up the case, where Said Ahmed was attacked after he came to the polls. The pre-trial investigation of the suspects’ minor assault and defamation was later suspended because the suspects have not been identified.

Party Commissioner Jarno Vähäkainu, who is leaving the seat, is a municipal councilor from Veteli, who served in the parliamentary elections Mauri Peltokangas as Electoral Officer. Vähäkainu tells HS that he has not been instructed to resign from the party council, but made the decision himself.

Najakainu denies threatening anyone or deliberately referring to politicians. According to him, the message about the “punks” reflected “what people are saying in the vernacular in the market” and the piglet messages were meant to be “humorous”.

“Husu is named after a late horse. The only thing that came to Sulda was that it is a nice name. ”

Vähäkainu does not comment directly on whether such communication about him is inappropriate.

“If so many are injured, then they have been inappropriate. Of course, I regret that the Tweets have caused aggravation, ”he formulates.

“But it would seem that the sense of humor is on the card.”

Basic Finns Chairman Jussi Halla-aho commented to HS that he considers the message of tweets “clear and inappropriate”.

“All basic Finns are required to commit to non-violence, and communication that flirts with so-called political violence is not tolerated,” says Halla-aho.

According to him, discussions have taken place with Vähäkainu about the principles of party communication and party activities.

“We reached a consensus that such communication should not be practiced,” Halla-aho says.

“I appreciate that Vähäkainu took responsibility in this situation and understood to draw his conclusions from it.”

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson on Monday, like Said Ahmed, called for a public apology from Halla-kur.

“All policy actors have a responsibility for a culture of public debate,” Andersson wrote on Twitter, referring to the previous Iltalehti thing. “Awaiting public apology and action.”

Correction at 2:25 p.m .: The low quote was previously incorrectly worded that one of the piglets would have been named after his horse. The horse was not owned by him.