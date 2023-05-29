Parties | Basic Finland’s Arto Luukkanen is applying for a further term as party secretary

Luukkanen has served as party secretary of Basic Finns since 2021.

Basic Finns party secretary Arto Luukkanen applies for the next term.

Luukkanen writes New Finland in a blog post announcing that, after much consideration, he is ready to serve the party if its members so desire.

He says his vision is to win the upcoming three elections, reform the party, acquire more members and strengthen the field so that by the end of 2025 Perussuomalaiset would be the most politically significant party in Finland.

In addition to him, at least the chairman of the Pirkanmaa district and who served on the party’s board in 2018–2021 are seeking a place at the party meeting in August. Harri Vuorenpää and the chairman of the Basic Finns of Espoo Mikko Wikstedt.