Tuesday, May 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parties | Basic Finland’s Arto Luukkanen is applying for a further term as party secretary

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parties | Basic Finland’s Arto Luukkanen is applying for a further term as party secretary

Luukkanen has served as party secretary of Basic Finns since 2021.

Basic Finns party secretary Arto Luukkanen applies for the next term.

Luukkanen writes New Finland in a blog post announcing that, after much consideration, he is ready to serve the party if its members so desire.

He says his vision is to win the upcoming three elections, reform the party, acquire more members and strengthen the field so that by the end of 2025 Perussuomalaiset would be the most politically significant party in Finland.

Luukkanen has served as party secretary of Basic Finns since 2021.

In addition to him, at least the chairman of the Pirkanmaa district and who served on the party’s board in 2018–2021 are seeking a place at the party meeting in August. Harri Vuorenpää and the chairman of the Basic Finns of Espoo Mikko Wikstedt.

#Parties #Basic #Finlands #Arto #Luukkanen #applying #term #party #secretary

See also  Minimum wage readjustment in May will have an impact of BRL 4.4 billion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Golf | The sensational golfer who beat Holari fell from the top to the bottom

Golf | The sensational golfer who beat Holari fell from the top to the bottom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result