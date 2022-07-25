The parties’ search for candidates for federal deputy is far from ideological or programmatic affinity. Acronym leaders in the states hold auctions to attract names with good potential and even offer money. The value of the “pass” can reach R$ 1 million, apart from what will be allocated to the campaign. Even candidates with no chance of winning, but with some ability to attract votes, are in the crosshairs of the subtitles.

If before the parties could form a coalition and the sum of all the votes given to the group helped to win a seat in the Chamber, from this election the party will only be able to count on its own candidates. Thus, the votes of those who do not win the election are fundamental for the “stars” of the ticket to obtain a seat as a federal deputy.

For seven months, the Estadão talked with party leaders, deputies, substitutes, lawyers, electoral prosecutors and political scientists and gathered evidence of a market for buying candidacies. In the diagnosis of specialists, this free-for-all in the search for competitive slates erodes the importance of acronyms, makes coalitions difficult and makes political representation guided by private interests.

President of the PMN in Minas Gerais, Agnaldo Oliveira admits that deals are common and involve money, in addition to the Party Fund: “The guy has no expression, he has 25 thousand votes, he doesn’t win elections in any party. And he says ‘I want to sell these votes’. I’m going to your party, how much money do you give me?”.

This type of candidate is known as a “ladder”: the one who enters the race just to push the party’s stars up, to reach, in the final sum, the necessary votes and to be elected.

Lawyer Marcus Alves, who works to recreate the old UDN, a conservative pre-military dictatorship party, has experience in this market and says that the offers are not restricted to resources from the electoral fund, legal funds for financing campaigns. “Today the candidate has become a gemstone. The guy who had a good vote is charging to join the party.”

He says he talked to a candidate who had 90,000 votes for federal in SP and negotiates with three acronyms. One offered R$600,000, the other R$800,000. He wants R$ 1 million.

“Candidates who have had many votes are valuing themselves. Whoever had 80,000 votes is worth gold. He asks for money to put in his pocket, apart from the electoral fund. This is all over Brazil”, said Marcus Alves.

In the 2018 dispute in the Federal District (DF), lawyer Paulo Fernando Melo obtained 31 thousand votes, far from the average of 73 thousand that those elected won. The result, however, made the neophyte a much sought-after “candidate” for 2022. Four parties disputed his pass: PP, PTB, PL and Republicans. He admits that he was offered money, but says that, in his case, they are “campaign resources”.

“Always do. It’s not box 2, no. It is within the (electoral) fund, for those 45 days of campaigning. That’s normal to offer. Some offer less, others more. Money alone doesn’t elect, right? I’ve seen many candidates spend millions and not earn”, said the pre-candidate, who decided to close with the Republicans.

Pilgrimage

Director of Avante in Amapá, Adail Barriga went from Oiapoque to Javari in search of candidates. He toured mainly evangelical churches and community centers because in these spaces there are potential candidates, with measurable voting potential. Every effort is to win just one of the eight seats that Amapá is entitled to in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Our strategy is this, to assemble a nominate that is up to the task and capable of creating a federal and a state bench. It’s no use putting those people who served with orange, to complement a plate. It will no longer be viable in this election. We have to put people who have the potential to vote,” she said.

Barriga will also launch a candidate for the Senate. The choice of name has nothing to do with the party’s program. As the main competitor for the vacancy is Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), former president of Congress, he sought an evangelical to oppose him. Alcolumbre won the rejection of part of the religious when holding the appointment of Pastor André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “What’s the play? I took an evangelical and threw it to the Senate. I’m throwing him in front to open up my candidates (for federal deputy) to enter the church,” he explained.

Catastrophe

Political scientist Fernando Pignaton, Brazilian representative of the International Association for Research and Social Intervention (Aifris), based in France, says that the selection of candidates and party logic are catastrophic for the country. “Political reform did not address the quality of party life. The parties have not gained relevance and do not have a national development project that brings them together. The lack of a partisan culture bleeds the country’s ability to develop, to carry out large projects,” he said.

Still in Pignaton’s assessment, the scenario only benefits partisan “caciques”: “This free-for-all in the composition of the slates does not change the quality of debate and political representation. And, without strong parties, the negotiation will continue deputy by deputy. It does not facilitate a coalition”.

Offering money for a candidate to join the party is not illegal, as long as the source is not the Party Fund, the electoral fund or slush fund. Prosecutors from the Electoral Public Ministry admit that crimes occur at this stage of the elections. However, they are far below the investigators’ radar, focused on the main campaigns for the Executive.

The race for federal deputy is the most important for acronyms. Every four years, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) defines how much they are entitled to receive from the Party Fund based on the number of elected federal deputies. Adding the last 4 years, the value reached R$ 3.8 billion. União Brasil, a legend that was born from the marriage of the DEM and the PSL, has already received R$ 66.8 million from the fund between January and May of this year, the highest amount between the parties. Together, they scored 81 deputies in the 2018 race.

The account is simple. Whoever elects more federal deputies will have a larger share. The remaining 5% is shared equally by all parties. As Estadão showed, the billionaire fund finances politicians’ personal luxuries, such as jet trips, and acronyms’ overheads. No wonder the 2018 election had a record number of candidates: 8,067 for the 513 seats.

To remember

What do federal deputies do?

A recent survey showed that 55% of voters do not know what a federal deputy does. And two out of three said they could not remember who they voted for in the last election. But after all, what does a deputy do?

There are two main attributions: to legislate and to supervise the Executive Power. It is incumbent upon deputies and senators to discuss and vote on the Union Budget, as well as to supervise the proper application of public resources. The deputy may propose new laws and suggest the amendment or repeal of existing ones. It is also the exclusive duty of deputies to initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the Republic and vice-president.

How many candidates for the Chamber can each party launch?

According to the Electoral Law, the total number of candidates that each party can register for the Chamber of Deputies is 100% of the vacancies to be filled by one more. This number also applies to the DF Legislative Chamber, the Legislative Assemblies and the Municipal Chambers.

In addition, of the total number of registered candidates, each party or federation must reserve a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% of candidacies for each gender.

What resources fund candidates’ campaigns?

A candidate’s campaign for the Chamber of Deputies may rely on different sources of funds. A highlight is the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC), better known as the electoral fund, created in 2017 after the ban on donations from legal entities. It is fed with money from the National Treasury and distributed to political parties to finance campaigns.

Another important resource is the Partisan Fund, which is distributed annually to acronyms. In an election year, it can also be used during the pre-campaign, but in normal periods, its main function, according to the law, is the maintenance of the party.

Campaigns can still rely on donations from individuals, duly identified, with amounts directed to the party or a specific candidate. It is also valid to carry out crowdfunding campaigns to finance election campaigns.

In addition, candidates can use their own assets, provided that they were already part of their assets before the application for registration of their candidacy.

How are transfers calculated?

Parties with more representatives in Congress receive larger amounts of public funds to finance campaigns. In the case of the Party Fund, only 5% is distributed equally to each party, while 95% is divided in proportion to the votes obtained in the last general election for the Chamber of Deputies.

The electoral fund rules are a little more specific: 2% is divided equally among all registered parties; 35% go to parties that have at least one representative in the Chamber of Deputies; 48% are distributed in proportion to the parties’ benches in the Chamber; 15% are separated in proportion to the seats in the Senate.

The size of the bench also guarantees more advertising time on television and radio. The calculation considers the number of parliamentarians elected in 2018, in addition to changes made until July 20.

What has changed in the rule on coalitions?

The rule that prohibited party coalitions in proportional elections has been in effect since the election for councilor in 2020. In the 2022 elections, candidates for state and federal deputies will also not be able to rely on this form of party alliance. Coalitions are still valid for majority campaigns.

For this year, the law created another type of alliance possible for proportional elections: federations. They are nationwide unions between two or more parties. A group of parties constituted in this way starts to function, by law, as a single party with party loyalty for a minimum of four years.

The law also indicates that federated parties are added together to reach the performance clause. However, due to less flexible rules than those of the extinct coalitions, federations have not become so common among parties, which reinforces the importance of this auction of candidates.

This is because without coalitions they find it more difficult to reach the minimum degree of voting necessary to gain parliamentary representation.

