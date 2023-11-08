The first parties to be received this Wednesday (8) by the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, asked for a speedy resolution of the political crisis that opened up in the country with the resignation of the prime minister, the socialist António Costa, which could lead to early elections.

A day after Costa resigned, following the news that he was being investigated for alleged corruption and malfeasance, Rebelo de Sousa began receiving political parties represented in Parliament before deciding whether to dissolve the Assembly and bring forward the elections.

The head of state plans to speak after this Thursday (9), after dialogue with political parties and the State Council.

“The most important criterion is to resolve the political crisis quickly,” said Bloco de Esquerda spokeswoman Mariana Mortágua after the meeting, who reiterated that the “only solution” is to call elections.

Mortágua, who leads a party that was Costa’s partner in the past and now has five deputies, said that any other alternative “is dragging on a situation that is unsustainable”, given the “loss of legitimacy” of the socialist government, which governed with an absolute majority .

If there are elections and the results allow it, Mortágua did not want to say whether the Bloc is willing to reach an agreement with the socialists to make a government viable, as happened in 2015.

Rui Tavares, the only deputy from the left-wing Livre party, also asked for speed, but did not want to anticipate Rebelo de Sousa’s decision.

“If the path chosen by the president is the dissolution of Parliament and early elections, these elections must be scheduled as quickly as possible,” he said, saying that his party is “prepared” for a possible election.

If the president chooses another path, Tavares insisted that it is “very important” that the president explains the reason.

Costa’s departure occurred in the middle of the State Budget for 2024, and some parties also expressed their concern about the possibility of the country starting the year without having the accounts approved.

This scenario already occurred in 2022, when early elections were held precisely because Costa was unable to approve the budget.

The 2024 bills have already begun to be processed in the Chamber and were approved in the first vote.

“All this work cannot be forgotten, because people need answers now, not in a few months”, said the only PAN deputy, Inês Sousa Real.

Rebelo de Sousa has not yet commented on the political situation after Costa’s resignation, but the most likely solution in the country is to call early elections.

In Costa’s last inauguration, in March 2022, when there was talk of the possibility of him leaving mid-term to run for a European position, the president warned that, if he did not finish his term, he would call a new election.