Parties Arhinmäki’s election as deputy mayor also affects Parliament: the party gets a new MP and group leader

If Silvia Modig continued in the EU Parliament, the first Member of Parliament with a Somali background would come to Finland.

Helsinki The Left Alliance Council Group said on Thursday that it would nominate a city councilor as its deputy mayor. Paavo Arhinmäki (vas).

As Pesti means that Arhinmäki will resign as a Member of Parliament, the decision will also have an impact on Parliament.

A new Member of Parliament will be elected to Parliament, and the party’s parliamentary group will need a new chairman. The chain reaction could go as far as the European Parliament.

Arhinmäki has been a Member of Parliament continuously since 2007.

He says the decision was very difficult and describes his mood from leaving Parliament as sad and sad.

“The role of a Member of Parliament is, in my view, the finest role in a democracy where people can be represented. I have been a very motivated Member of Parliament. ”

Arhinmäki says that he will miss the debates in Parliament, “the core of parliamentarism”, which is less in municipal politics.

Arhinmäki according to him, he received a lot of messages asking him to continue as a Member of Parliament.

On the other hand, there was also a message from “fields and inland swimming pools” that it would be worthwhile to become an deputy mayor of culture and leisure.

“I guess it has at least reasonably done its work over the years and decades, with so many now praising and appreciating it.”

In the end, Arhinmäki says that he has ended up as a deputy mayor, as he considered it as tailored to his skills and passions.

If and when Arhinmäki is elected Deputy Mayor of Helsinki, Parliament would, if he wished, Silvia Modig. She is currently a Member of the European Parliament.

Modig did not comment on the matter to HS on Friday.

If Modig returned as a Member of Parliament, a Member of Parliament would rise in the EU Parliament Merja Kyllönen. The next in line would be the Minister of Social Affairs and Health to start Hanna Sarkkinen and the Helsinki City Councilor Mia Haglund.

If Modig, on the other hand, wants to continue in Brussels, a Helsinki resident would join Parliament Suldan Said Ahmed.

Said Ahmed is a 28-year-old city councilor and civic activist. He says he is ready to be a Member of Parliament and hopes that Modig will continue in the EU Parliament. For him, Modig has done a very good job in Parliament.

Said Ahmed says he has profiled himself on the council, especially as a leader in youth and minority affairs.

“I would certainly be a Member of Parliament for all marginalized and marginalized people.”

Said Ahmedista would become Finland’s first Member of Parliament with a Somali background. He thinks it matters from the point of view of being a role model.

In his own youth, he did not see people looking like himself in Parliament.

“I think I can set an example for young people that they can become just about anything in this country.”

Right as soon as the changes do not take place. Arhinmäki’s election as deputy mayor will become official at the Helsinki City Council meeting in early August.

After that, Arhinmäki and mayor will start Juhana Vartiainen (kok) must apply for resignation from parliament. The resignation will be granted by the plenary session of Parliament, ie it will take place in September at the earliest.

During the summer, Arhinmäki will have enough jobs to chair the parliamentary group, among other things.

“This doesn’t feel like anything yet. The gloves have not fallen, ”says Arhinmäki.

The new group leader will be decided at the party’s summer meeting in late August.

When Vartiainen becomes the mayor of Helsinki, a Helsinki resident will join Parliament Atte Kaleva.