Mexico.- This Monday the National Electoral Institute (INE), announced that according to the provisions of the Constitution and the Law, the Institute is the only authorized body for the dissemination of the Revocation of Mandatedespite the fact that the federal law for this exercise establishes that political parties may promote citizen participation in this process.

This because the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has declared said determination unconstitutional, considering that this is an exclusive task of the National Electoral Institute.

In this sense, he clarified that, in accordance with this, it is prohibited to spread government propaganda that began on February 4 and will end on April 10, the date on which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Mandate Revocation exercise ends.

The INE recalled that this measure is established in article 33 of the Federal Law for Revocation of Mandate and it was approved by the Congress of the Union and published on September 13, 2021.

“During the time that the Mandate Revocation process comprises, from the issuance of the Call and until the conclusion of the voting day, the dissemination in the media of all government propaganda of any order of government must be suspended”quoted the INE.

The electoral body also pointed out that this regulation is applicable to the entire national territory and to the three levels of government, federal, state and municipal, as well as to any of the powers, legislative or judicial executive.

“The same norm also establishes that no other natural or legal person, whether on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties, may contract radio and television advertising aimed at influencing the opinion of citizens on the Revocation of the Mandate”added the INE.

The Institute indicated that, through the Complaints and Reports Commission, I could know about any irregularity to dictate, where appropriate, precautionary measures corresponding. But the Specialized Regional Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation will be the instance that resolves the merits of the complaints that are presented.