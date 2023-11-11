Parties | Antti Kaikkonen expressed his interest in the chairmanship of the center

Kaikkonen says that he has not thought of challenging the sitting chairman. The regular party meeting of the center is next summer.

The center Member of Parliament and former Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen says that he is interested in the chairmanship of the center if there is support for him for the position.

Kaikkonen shared his thoughts in the article published on Saturday In the Poditiikka podcast. According to him, nothing active regarding the matter is pending, but “never say never”, i.e. you should never say “never”.

To HS, Kaikkonen says that he does not have a campaign on.

“I’m not trying, but I’m also not saying never. If the place ever opens, we’ll see. I haven’t thought about going to challenge the sitting chairman either.”

In the podcast, Kaikkonen rejects the idea of ​​running in the EU elections.

The center chairman Annika Saarikko was elected to the leadership of the party in September 2020. In last spring’s parliamentary elections, the center received 11.3 percent support, which is the party’s weakest result during independence.

The party moved to the opposition. There has been no change for the better, but for the worse, in the support measurements after the elections. In the latest HS-gallup the center’s support was 10.2 percent.

The center’s next statutory party meeting is next summer.

The center just published the state of the party a thorough report, which reviews the reasons for declining support and gives suggestions for improving operations. Kaikkonen has not had time to delve into the report in question yet, but knows that it is a “crudely realistic” description of the situation.

The report assesses, among other things, that the center changes its director when operations should be corrected.

Kaikkonen ran for the leadership of the center at the 2019 party convention, but lost To Katri Kulmuni by a vote of 1092–829. Kulmuni had to resign after only one year as chairman.

Kaikkonen served as defense minister in the previous government during the NATO membership process and for example The measurement made by Ilta-Sanomi in 2022 based on that he succeeded in his task. In a study conducted by Taloustukkus, Kaikkonen was assessed as the government’s best performing minister.