Parties Ano Turtiainen was separated from the basic Finns

Bhavi Mandalia
February 27, 2021
in World
Turtiainen was expelled from the basic Finnish parliamentary group as early as last summer after mocking George Floyd, who had been suppressed to death by the police, on Twitter.

Congressman Ano Turtiainen has been separated from basic Finns. The Basic Finnish Party Government decided on the matter on Friday.

Turtiainen himself confirmed the information about his dismissal on Facebook. Reported earlier Evening paper.

“Now I am free political parties and the parliament of my work is progressing normally through your own parliamentary group in so far as they have in the past almost a year,” Turtiainen wrote on Facebook.

Basic Finns were commented on the expulsion decision to Iltalehti with an assessment that Turtiainen has harmed the party.

Turtiainen was expelled from the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group last summer. That decision came after he posted a picture on Twitter mocking a U.S. man who had been suppressed to death by police. George Floydia.

At that time, Turtiainen founded his own parliamentary group.

Ano Turtiainen, an entrepreneur from Jyväskylä and a municipal councilor, was elected a Member of Parliament from the lists of basic Finns in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

.

