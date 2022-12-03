Parties | Anna Mäkipää as party secretary of the Left League

The selection of the party secretary was made by the party council for the first time.

The Left Alliance Anna Mäkipää has been elected as the new party secretary. He won the vote of Mikko Koikkalainen, who has served as party secretary since 2019, at the party council meeting in Helsinki with 36−19 votes.

Mäkipää from Turku works as the Minister of Education Li Andersson’s (left) as a special assistant, responsible for high school and vocational education. Mäkipää is also a member of the Turku City Council.

The selection of the party secretary of the Left Alliance was made by the party council for the first time. The party secretary’s position lasts until the end of the 2022–2025 party convention period.