Confusing, or rather “merging” the parties and the people, is common. Believing that a certain candidate is good or bad, because his party is, is a serious mistake that we have not finished paying for.

We have not yet learned to first analyze the person, his resume, his public life and, if possible, even his private life: what does he do, where does he live, how does he treat his neighbors, what has been his job performance, how is he his family life, if he is a good father, a good son, a good brother, if he is supportive of others.

In short, everything that can give us data that allows us to envision the level of competence to perform the position to which an applicant aspires and thus we can decide with greater certainty if we give our trust to affect our future or not.

The electoral party normally has its particular interests, and these are always related to internal objectives that are often not consistent with those of the electorate in general.

The main obstacle of each party is precisely the party itself, the ambitions of its members and the internal struggles for power.

The parties deny themselves when they distance themselves from their postulates, postulates that should refer to the quality of their candidates, a distance that distances them from the citizenry to concentrate on their interests in holding public office

The parties are made up of people, but the moral quality of the people does not guarantee that of the parties, so when selecting our representatives and rulers, the ideal is to analyze their qualities, trying to forget a bit about the parties themselves.

When in Mexico we stop looking at the parties to see the candidates, perhaps we would stop making the obvious mistakes that we have made up to now as voters.

The wonderful statutes of all the parties, which go back to their genesis, have not prevented them from becoming corrupt groups that only seek to fill the pockets and satisfy the ambitions of those who took over them.

For this reason, perhaps we are reaching the moment of thinking about the people and never again about those parties, since in fact they have forgotten that their raison d’être is not to come to power, but to be a means to publicize this or another citizen and that it be the principal, the electoral people, who decides at the polls.

In future elections, let’s think first of the nation’s interests and then of ours, or those of a party.

It’s not late yet.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you