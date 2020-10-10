D.On Friday, the Bundestag created the legal basis for parties to be able to hold personnel elections in an emergency without having to attend meetings. By changing the federal electoral law with the votes of the coalition groups, the Bundestag can in future allow the Federal Minister of the Interior to create such an option by ordinance in the event of pandemics, natural disasters or the like.

This is currently of great importance because parties can only hold their face-to-face events to a very limited extent due to the pandemic, for example to put up candidates for the federal election. If the situation continues to worsen and events with physical presence to the required extent are no longer possible, there is now a way out: Candidates can introduce themselves purely virtually. Then either all delegates or at least those who are physically absent can make their decision by postal vote. This delays the determination of the result, but a decision is possible at all under the conditions of the pandemic. Electronic voting is still not permitted.





This new regulation is important for the decision on a new CDU chairman, which is to be made on December 4th at a party congress in Stuttgart. So far, the CDU has been preparing a comprehensive hygiene concept to bring the 1001 delegates who are to elect a successor to the outgoing chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer together in a party conference hall. Should that not be possible due to the worsening of the pandemic situation, the delegates could be spread over several halls, in the extreme case even listening to the application speeches of the candidates from their own desks.

A postal vote would then be possible. The law, which was previously changed under the influence of the pandemic, already allows a board of directors to remain in office beyond the stipulated time. However, since there is a certain probability that the new CDU chairman will also be the Union’s next candidate for chancellor, and that the federal election will take place in the autumn of next year, the CDU is pushing for a clarification in December.

On Thursday evening there had already been an amendment to the federal election law. Against the votes of the opposition and with some abstentions in their own ranks, the coalition factions had decided that in the next year’s election, overhang mandates of a party should be partially offset against their list mandates and up to three overhang mandates should not be offset. The aim is to reduce the size of the Bundestag, which currently has 709 members instead of the planned 598.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) was one of the members of the Union who did not agree to the compromise found after a long dispute and instead abstained. In a written explanation of vote, Schäuble stated: “The proposed measures are hardly suitable for the urgently needed reform and are insufficient.” Before the political groups reached an agreement, Schäuble had tried in vain to find a compromise.