Parties Among other things, the Crystal Party, which is pursuing alternative therapies, is entering the party register

The Crystal Party has received 5,000 statements of support.

Crystal Party has assembled 5,000 statements of support and now has the opportunity to become a registered party.

According to Uutissuomalainen, the association founded in 2014 has twice tried to collect the required names, but has not succeeded. Since the beginning of the year, it has been possible to collect statements of support online.

“Of course, collecting electronic statements of support was much easier than collecting paper forms,” the chairman Taru Vuorela said to Uutissuomalainen.

Crystal Party says on its website that it promotes, among other things, spiritual values, nature conservation, Finland’s secession from the EU and the reform of drug policy.

It requires alternative treatment methods alongside medicine, from which “the client can choose the most suitable methods for himself”.

According to the Crystal Party, Finland needs a new party, because there is no party that relies heavily on spiritual and ethical values.