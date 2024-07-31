Parties | According to Petteri Orpo, the image that attracted attention does not mean anything in terms of the future

Parties|According to Prime Minister Orpo, the lack of alternatives in Sdp’s opposition policy “screams by its absence”.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to (kok), the relationship between the coalition and the Sdp has not gotten closer, even though the majority of the Sdp supported the government’s proposal as a so-called conversion law in a critical vote.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman and chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen supported the controversial bill, and most of the Sdp’s parliamentary group tended to support it earlier this summer.

The exception law entered into force a week ago.

Although the exception law came into force with the support of the Sdp, according to Orpo, it does not mean that the Sdp as a party has moved closer to the coalition or turned into a worthy partner.

“There is such a big disagreement with the Social Democrats about the direction of economic policy, employment policy and growth policy that if there is no change, I still don’t see any opportunities for cooperation. The situation has not changed in a year, on the contrary,” he says in an interview with HS.

Orphan keep evaluate about the fact that his and Sdp’s chairman Antti Lindtman a handshake after the exception law vote would foreshadow blue-red cooperation when the government is formed the next time in three years, caught in the wind.

“I went to thank you for getting this important law passed for the motherland. However, when you analyze the opposition’s politics further, the lack of alternatives, especially from the Social Democrats, screams by its absence”, Orpo states and says that the Sdp has not seen even a company present credible alternatives to the government’s decisions.

“Criticism has been such that there is no choice but to poke at individual issues day after day from their direction, and won’t it continue like that in the fall,” he says.