The Israeli Embassy in Brazil stated, this Wednesday morning (18), that Brazilian political parties and entities accepted Hamas’ “false narrative” by blaming the country for the bombing of the Al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza, on Tuesday (17). . Just as the Israeli government has done, the embassy reinforced that the bomb that fell on the hospital was “a mistaken shot from a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization”.

The criticism comes one day after Ambassador Daniel Zonshine refuted a PT resolution that says that Israel is carrying out a “genocide” against the population of Gaza.

In the note (read in full below), which disputes the accusation, the embassy says that the country “waited for the conclusion of the investigations” for videos and recordings coming from Gaza, unlike groups that “unfortunately, rushed to blame Israel without any proof.”

“Unlike others, Israel is always obliged to verify the facts before making an official statement. We know that this precious time costs us on social media as the false Hamas narrative is quickly adopted, but we are committed to facts and truth and not just gaining public support,” he said.

The Israeli diplomatic representation states that videos recorded from the Gaza region and that a recording released by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirm that the missile that hit the hospital “was a failed launch of the Islamic Jihad.”

The missile, it says, would have been fired at Israel at 6:59 pm (local time) from a cemetery near the hospital, but failed midway. The weaponry was part of a rocket offensive against the country’s troops.

“Hamas quickly realized that this was a failed Islamic Jihad launch and decided to leverage it to benefit a cynical campaign against Israel by spreading false news across all channels that Israel had deliberately bombed a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds , including children”, says the country in the note.

The embassy states that the failed attack is a war crime and that Hamas uses Gazans “only as a tool to achieve its objectives”, and that it “echoes the statements of a terrorist organization as if they were true and launches baseless accusations against Israel is dangerous and irresponsible.”

Daniel Zonshine said, on Tuesday (17), that the PT does not have the legitimacy to preach human rights and, at the same time, condemn Israel for defending itself against terrorists who “kill children and rape women”. The reaction generated a counterattack from the party which, on the same day, published a note considering his position as a “totally false and malicious” interpretation of the resolution.

“To state that the PT considers ‘barbaric murder, rape and decapitation of people to be a legitimate political struggle’, as stated in the embassy’s note, is an unacceptable attitude on the part of those who have the responsibility of representing a friendly country in Brazil”, said Gleisi Hoffmann, party president, in the note.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has raised international concerns about the violence and humanitarian impact in the region.

Since the attacks began on the 7th, more than 4,200 people have died, around 2,800 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis, as well as foreigners who were in Israel at the time of the attacks on the 7th. them, four Brazilians and direct relatives.

Read the note from the Israeli Embassy in full

“Yesterday a disaster occurred at Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. Unfortunately, many entities, including political parties, rushed to blame Israel without any evidence, adopting the narrative of the terrorist organization Hamas. Israel, in contrast, waited for conclusions of the investigation, due to the videos and recordings from inside Gaza that were published and clearly show that it was a mistaken firing of a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization in Gaza.

Unlike others, Israel is always obliged to verify the facts before making an official statement. We know that this precious time costs us on social media as the false Hamas narrative is quickly adopted, but we are committed to facts and truth and not just gaining public support.

At 6:59 pm on 10/17, a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel from a launch site located in a cemetery near the hospital. Moments later, news spread of an explosion at the hospital in Gaza. Hamas quickly realized that this was a failed launch by Islamic Jihad and decided to leverage it to benefit a cynical campaign against Israel by spreading false news across all channels that Israel had deliberately bombed a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds, including children.

This morning, the IDF released a recording and transcript of a conversation between Hamas operatives in which it was clearly stated that this was a failed launch of Islamic Jihad. This is a war crime.

Hamas sees the residents of Gaza only as a tool to achieve its goals and, in fact, takes advantage of these situations to blackmail Israel while trying to hold it responsible for causing harm to civilians.

Anyone who has echoed Hamas’ claims without any substantiation or criticism deserves full condemnation. Echoing the claims of a terrorist organization as if they were true and leveling unfounded accusations against Israel is dangerous and irresponsible.”