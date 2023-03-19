Parties | About Marin Mykkänen’s humility comment: Maybe it tells why the coalition is considered arrogant

Sdp’s party council met on Sunday in Helsinki. Marin also commented on Sweden’s NATO ratification, but he had no new schedule information.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Sunday at the press conference of his party’s party council meeting that he had been in contact with the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson with the ratifications of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

“We have exchanged messages and I have told you that Finland is doing everything it can so that Sweden also becomes a member of NATO,” Marin said.

According to Marin, there has been no new information on the ratification schedules of Turkey or Hungary since Friday. However, according to Marin, Finland has the conditions for “very fast” action after the countries have ratified Finland’s membership until the end.

At the press conference Marin also commented on the chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen comment in an interview with Ilta-Sanomi. Mykkänen said that “Sdp chairman Sanna Marini must humble herself”.

“The Sdp must humble itself to the fact that now is the turning point”, Mykkänen commented on how the positions of the coalition and the Sdp can be reconciled.

“Sdp does not humble itself from its goals or its own views just because the right-wing demands it”, Marin replied back.

“Perhaps the statement from Mykkänen’s mouth also tells why the coalition is considered an arrogant party,” Marin answered the media’s question.

According to Marin, before discussing government negotiations, elections should be held and see how people vote.

“When a joint government has to be formed regardless of which parties are in the government, it requires everyone to have the ability to compromise.”

Party council in his speech at the beginning of the meeting, Marin highlighted Sdp’s parliamentary election goals.

Among other things, Marin stated that in the next term of government, an experiment with shortened working hours should be organized in Finland. Marin has presented something like this before.

In her speech, Marin also proposed that a reform of the Equality Act should be organized in the next election period, focusing “especially on promoting equality and strengthening prohibitions on discrimination, monitoring and legal remedies”.

“As part of the reform, pregnancy discrimination should be addressed in particular by strengthening supervision and sanctions,” Marin proposed.

Before from the party council meeting, the party leadership of Sdp campaigned, among other things, in Kamppi’s Narinkkator and by visiting people’s doors in Helsinki.