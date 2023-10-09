Monday, October 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parties | A politician from Oulu who wrote about the men of “underdeveloped countries” separated the basic Finns

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parties | A politician from Oulu who wrote about the men of “underdeveloped countries” separated the basic Finns

Koskela made headlines in August when he wrote about men from “underdeveloped countries” on the social media service Facebook.

Basic Finns has dismissed the regional and city councilor from Oulu Anna Koskela from the party. I’m asking blog post according to the Basic Finns party government decided on the dismissal on Friday.

Koskela made headlines in August when he wrote about men from “underdeveloped countries” on the social media service Facebook. According to Koskela himself, the writing was the reason for the dismissal.

Already earlier, Koskela resigned from the council group of Basic Finns in Oulu, because the council group said he had acted inappropriately and imposed a punishment on him. In his writing, Koskela does not say what this punishment was.

Despite being dismissed from the party, Koskela continues to work in the city council and the regional council.

“My desire to do politics and influence social issues is still strong. Now I just have to find a new way to channel that passion and commitment,” Koskela writes.

See also  Education | A high school for 1,200 young people will be built in Espoo, where trapezes will be built for circus enthusiasts

I’m asking the content of the August Facebook post was a picture of himself in a car and an accompanying text.

“At the local K-Market, male citizens from underdeveloped countries who have migrated here from somewhere tend to walk across the street, reticently showing signs with their hands that cars should give way. So there is also a protective road, but of course it cannot be used. Oh that, when you hit the smaller one inside and stomping noises from the machine. It’s nice to see ******* running,” Koskela wrote at the time.

The text has been considered racist. Koskela himself has had a different opinion on the matter.

#Parties #politician #Oulu #wrote #men #underdeveloped #countries #separated #basic #Finns

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Israel ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, fighting continues between Hamas and Israel

Israel ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, fighting continues between Hamas and Israel

Recommended

No Result
View All Result