The Open Party has a council group in Helsinki, authorized by Petrus Pennanen.

To Finland is on the grounds of a new Open Party. The party says it has collected the required 5,000 supporter cards, and party registration is currently underway at the Department of Justice.

The party intends to act on the basis of scientific knowledge and the best-known solutions. The aim is to put progressive social reforms into practice.

Open during the current term of office, the party has already served in Helsinki as an open group of councils authorized by the party’s chairman, Doctor of Nuclear Physics Petrus Pennanen.

The party says that it wants a new political culture in Finland that is not based on a right-left division or criticism from those who disagree.

The party is participating in municipal elections at least in Helsinki, Tampere, Loviisa and Ilomantsi.