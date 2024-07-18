The world of science is constantly evolving, and something that was a law a couple of years ago can change substantially today thanks to various experiments and theories. One of the most striking cases has been that of the tachyonshypothetical particles that, according to new research, are capable of exceeding the speed of light.

Albert Einstein once pointed out that nothing can exceed the speed of light, which travels at 300,000 kilometers, since any material that comes close increases in weight and requires infinite energy to keep up. However, new research by the University of Warsaw and the University of Oxford has proposed a theoretical framework suggesting that by considering both the initial and final states of a system, Tachyons can be described mathematically in a coherent mannereliminating many of the paradoxes that surround this concept.

In this way, it has been suggested that tachyons are not only capable of exceeding the speed of light, but can even move backwards in time. Of course, empirical tests are still needed, so far this remains a theoryalthough this new perspective will surely change the way many people think, and could be a step closer to discovering the truth of this phenomenon. In related topics, the Earth’s core moves slower. Similarly, Mars and Venus would not be the closest planets to Earth.

Author’s Note:

The work of physics today is very complicated. Not only are the resources that researchers receive limited, but much of the work being done is very different from what we saw in the 20th century.

Via: Ensedeciencia