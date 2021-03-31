Particle Physics Experiments by particle researchers yielded a result that, according to the prevailing model of particle physics, should not be possible

When a certain quark disintegrated in the collider, fewer myon elementary particles were formed than expected. If the result does not turn out to be wrong, it points to the future of particle physics.

European particle physics research center from Cern belonged to the godparents last week. The experiment, prepared for a decade, produced an unexpected result.

When the elementary particle quarks created in the experiment decomposed into other quarks, the expected number of electrons and but fewer myons than predicted were generated as by-products.

Further testing is needed to confirm the finding. If it turns out to be correct, it means that the current cornerstone of particle physics, the standard model, needs to be expanded.

Here It is worth briefly recounting what is at stake. The standard model of particle physics is a theory of physics that reflects the smallest building blocks in the universe, elementary particles.

The model can be conceived as if it were an elementary table in particle physics that divides elementary particles into three groups. The first of these contains six quarks, the basic particles of matter.

Two of these, the upper quartz and the lower quark, form the protons and neutrons in the nucleus of atoms, that is, almost all the matter we observe.

The other four quarks are very unstable and decompose in parts per billion. Thus, they can only be detected in devices such as the Large Hardon Collider (LHC) of the European Center for Particle Physics.

The second group are leptons. They are the familiar electron as well as its stranger siblings myoni and tau. They are all associated with almost massless ghost particles, or neutrinos.

From the point of view of everyday reality, the most significant of the above are the electrons, which are the third building block of the atoms of matter, along with the upper quarks and the lower quarks.

In addition to quarks and lepton, the standard model contains force-transmitting particles, or bosons. In terms of the result now obtained, the bosons play a side role.

“ “The standard model apparently correctly describes elementary particle physics, but is probably only part of a larger whole.”

Elementary particle physics the standard model is a theoretical, largely computationally constructed theory. It has since been tested in a number of different experiments, in which the predictions of the model have been found time and time again to be true.

The best-known example of this was the discovery of the Higgs boson, which gives mass to other particles, in 2012, nearly half a century after its prediction.

At the same time, the standard model has gaps. It does not explain gravity or dark matter. Nor does it explain where neutrinos get their almost non-existent but still noticeable mass.

Professor of Experimental Particle Physics at the University of Helsinki Kenneth Österberg compare the standard model Isaac Newton to develop classical mechanics.

“Newtonian mechanics describes well the physical world we encounter in our daily lives, but at the same time it is only part of the broader reality described by the theory of relativity. The standard model also apparently correctly describes elementary particle physics, but is still probably only part of a larger whole. ”

Last the experiment, published this week, examined the second heaviest of the quarks, the bottom quartz.

Bottom quarks have not been observed in our environment, but they can be created by colliding particles at enormous speeds in a 27-kilometer-long particle collector in Cern.

This is exactly what was done in this study, over and over again.

The bottom quartz created in the collision stays in the pile for only a trillionth of a second, after which it disintegrates. Usually the result is a snow quartz as well as electrons and myons or larger particles of elementary particles or hadrons.

About once in a million, however, the base quartz decomposes into outokarck as well as electrons or myons. And it was in these extremely rare decays that there seemed to be something strange.

Particle physics according to the standard model, leptons have identical properties except for mass. Thus, the decay of the bottom quartz should generate electrons and myons with equal probability.

Now, however, it would appear that, in fact, much fewer electrons were generated than myons. The result contradicts the standard model.

The experiment Österberg himself, who was involved in the construction, finds the result very interesting. At the same time, however, he urges him to put ice on his hat.

“Of course, the authors of the experiment strive for extreme care, but it is always possible that there is some factor in the analysis of the experiments or in the theoretical starting point of the analysis that explains the result,” Österberg says.

The possibility of chance cannot be completely ruled out. The probability that such a distribution would have arisen by chance was one in a thousand. In order for the observation to be considered certain, the ratio should be one in a million.

But even if the result were correct, it would not yet revolutionize the worldview of elementary particle physics.

“I would say it would extend the standard model. Or at least provide guidance on where the standard model should be extended. ”

Print an attempt has already been made to explain it in theory as well. Österberg considers possible the theory that decay is affected by a particle unknown to us that interacts with the decaying quark so that the formation of myons becomes more likely.

Such a particle could be a much heavier leptocark than known quarks with both quark and lepton properties.

The current model does not allow such a particle. Therefore, it would mean that the model needs to be corrected.

Is thus, it is possible that the experiment conducted now opens up completely new research directions in particle physics.

It is difficult to see any practical application in the result. It is, after all, an event that once came to pass with a particle, the life of which, in the blink of an eye, is eternity.