From: Karsten Hinzmann

The Building Energy Act is up for a decision again. CDU politician Thomas Heilmann still considers the traffic light procedure to be unconstitutional.

Berlin – Even after the agreement on the heating law, there is no peace. Because there could be another lawsuit. On Friday, September 8th, the federal government will once again submit the “Heating Act” to Parliament for a vote. But the Union could thwart that plan. Energy Committee member Thomas Heilmann continues to insist that the consultation time of the specialist politicians was too short for a well-founded opinion to be formed. Is the heating law now on the brink?

Habeck’s heating law on the brink? CDU politician Heilmann renewed criticism

“The participation rights of the deputies are violated again if additional consultations are not carried out,” Heilmann criticized PICTURE-Newspaper. The CDU politician sees what awaits him on Friday, September 8th, as a scandal: the federal government is once again submitting to parliament – ​​again, nothing, nothing, as Heilmann thinks. At 12.30 p.m., shortly before the weekend, the draft amendment to the Building Energy Act introduced by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is to be approved by Parliament after the second and then third and decisive reading.

From January 2024, it will then be forbidden to install new gas and oil heating systems in favor of heating systems that can be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy, such as heat pumps. However, they are expensive. The Habeck draft submitted in May 2023 remains highly controversial – even by its own coalition partner, the FDP.

Gas and oil banned: “Heating law” continues to inflame opposition

As early as July, the Berlin oppositionist Heilmann of the traffic light coalition had spoiled the parliamentary summer break: The self-proclaimed “lawyer and spokesman for Steglitz-Zehlendorf” had sued for the rights of the entire parliament and was right: In this “organ dispute” between the legislative and executive branches, So between parliament and government, the Federal Constitutional Court actually saw the participation rights of the deputies violated. The reason was not content-related, but rather the haste with which the traffic light wanted to push through its draft from May.

The Federal Constitutional Court, as the decisive authority in divergences between the institutions, was unsure whether the federal government had given parliament sufficient time to make a decision and put the law on hold; it seemed to him that the threatened violation of the rights of the Bundestag weighed more heavily than the mere delay in the draft. “Of course I was convinced that four days of parliamentary participation could not meet our standards of democracy,” Heilmann told the German Press Agency at the time. Now he’s running out of time again.

Time is too short: Heilmann sees himself cheated of his rights again

The third reading of a law follows the deliberations of the specialist politicians, for example the Committee on Economics and Energy, of which Heilmann is a member. The law excludes specific deadlines for the duration of the deliberations, but rather emphasizes a reasonable time for the content. The bill has now been on the table since June 30, 2023 – plenty of time for the government camp. However, the parliamentary summer break, which also has no committee meetings, lasted until the end of August. Heilmann therefore continues to see himself cheated of his rights