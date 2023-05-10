Genoa – There are 8172 works collected in the 7th edition of School competition “The Beauty of Sport”. Conceived in 2017 by “Stelle nella Sport” with the aim of enhancing the positive messages related to sport, the project is sponsored by the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa, Sport and Health, Coni, CIP and the Regional School Office and was carried out in partnership with Orientamenti, the Liguria Region project aimed at young people, teachers and families.

An extraordinary participation once again. Almost 100 schools from all over Liguria participated: beautiful drawings, profound texts. An immense and beautiful job for the staff of Stelle in Sport, coordinated by Christine Cambi. The Jury of this edition, in addition to the representatives of Stelle dello Sport, Ussi Liguria, Porto Antico di Genova, Coni Liguria, Panathlon Genova 1952 and Usr Liguria, also involved a champion of the caliber of Gian Filippo Mirabile, rowing Paralympic in Tokyo 2020 .

The two comprehensive schools that participated with the highest number of students are the comprehensive school Pegli (middle school) and Arenzano (elementary school). They will be given the voucher worth 300 euros offered by Genovarent. There are 70 students who will be awarded during the Sports Festival at the Porto Antico in Genoa. Appointment on Saturday 20 May (11 am) on the stage in Piazza delle Feste (under the big top). Together with the highest institutional and sporting authorities, three great “stars in Sport” will participate: the world swimming champion Alberto Razzetti, the three-time Paralympic swimming champion Francesco Bocciardo, the ocean sailor Matteo Sericano and Mirabile himself who participated in the Jury 2023.

For 23 years Stelle dello Sport promotes events, contests and activities to spread the culture and values ​​of sport throughout Liguria. A daily commitment alongside sports federations and associations, schools and institutions. It will be a party within a party. Each student will be awarded a medal: gold, silver and bronze, just like at the Olympics. And then, in addition to your artwork to be framed, a bag with a ticket for the Genoa Aquarium, the Montallegro Card, Panarello products and gadgets signed by Iren, Amiu, Bper Banca, Biauto Goup and The Ocean Race.

Stelle nella Sport is not only a showcase for all Ligurian sporting realities, but also and above all a tool to bring young people closer to sport, promote integration and inclusion through sport and make the “network” that supports the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation.

The entire project is also supported by private partners such as Erg, Bper, Montallegro, Eco Eridania, Biauto, Cambiaso Risso, Psa Italy, Iren Luce Gas e Servizi, MSC Cruises. Institutional partners are the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa, the Carige Foundation, the Old Port of Genoa, the Genoa Chamber of Commerce and Amiu. Italmatch, Gnv, Ignazio Messina, Decathlon, Panarello, ONHC, Genovarent, Santagata, Costa Edutainment also support the entire project. Among the sponsors also Unige, Ussi Liguria, Panathlon, Genoa Cfc, Uc Sampdoria, Ac Spezia.

The complete list of winners and their entries to browse through are published on the website: stellenellosport.com/2023/05/08/8172-elaborati-per-il-bello-dello-sport-ecco-i-vincitori/