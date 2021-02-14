Participation in the Catalan elections has plummeted compared to what happened in December 2017. According to the first official data, at 1:00 p.m. only 22.59% of the census had voted compared to 34.69% who did so almost four years ago at the same time. That is, a drop of twelve points. The fear generated by possible infections it has caused a good part of the citizens with the right to deposit their ballot at the polls to have chosen not to do so. The fall is generalized in the four provinces. The greatest collapse is in Tarragona (12.4 points less). In Barcelona (12.1), in Girona (11.1) and in Lleida (10).

Electoral participation is one of the great unknowns of the day. The feeling of fear imposed by the pandemic and the restrictions set to try to stop the spread of the virus have caused a scenario of great volatility. The demonstration that Catalan citizens go to the polls with a significant sense of fear, or at least caution, is demonstrated in just one piece of information. The vote by mail is triple the one registered in December 2017.

Then the mobilization was massive. Only two months after 1-O and still with Article 155 in force, the Catalans went en masse to the polls. Participation on that occasion reached record numbers. It touched 80%. This time, it is not expected to reach that level. As an example, what happened last year in the Basque regional elections. The number of people who went to the polls on July 12 plummeted to 52.8%, the worst figure in 40 years of democracy.

The data from 2017, in any case, were exceptional. Participation in the Catalan autonomous regions in 2015 was 74%, in 2012 it was 67% and in 2010 it was 59%. In other words, as the ‘procés’ has been penetrating the Catalan agenda, the level of citizens who have gone to the polls has increased significantly.

Who benefits from a likely increase in abstention? As always in these cases, there are different theories. Experts take it for granted that if it exceeds 45% there can be surprises of all kinds, with several seats that can be chosen one way or the other for a very small number of votes.

The key, in reality, will be the ability of each of the parties to mobilize their own. Both the sovereignist formations and the rest have called for participation during the last days of the campaign and today so that no one stays at home. Each one to try to reinforce their positions. «You have to lose your fear and vote with all precautions“Said the candidate of the CUP, Dolors Sabater, for example. The rest of the heads of the list have expressed themselves along the same lines.

The fear of a high abstention may be mitigated at the end of the day if one takes into account what has happened with the formation of the polling stations. Although just a week ago from the Government itself it was dropped that they did not rule out serious problems to establish the electoral colleges in the face of the flood of resources, in the end they have opened without major setbacks.