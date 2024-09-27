Convicted leader of the Orekhovskaya organized crime group Butorin wants to go to the Northern Military District

The life-sentenced leader of the Orekhovskaya organized criminal group (OCG) for the second time decided to write an application to participate in a special military operation (SVO). According to Shot, he was already denied this due to his life sentence.

This time, the source notes, Sergei Butorin, nicknamed Osya, is confident of a positive decision regarding his candidacy and has already begun preparing to be sent to the combat zone. In particular, he does yoga and has increased his sports activities.

Butorin devoted himself to physical training and began to ignore work

Because of the confidence that he will be sent to the SVO zone, Butorin devotes all his time to physical training. At the same time, he completely ignores work – while other convicts are working, Osya is busy with yoga.

Photo: Dmitry Lekai / Kommersant

In the petition, Butorin notes that in his youth he served in a sapper unit, from where he graduated as an ensign. In addition, he practiced boxing and took part in competitions. The skills acquired there, he said, will be useful in a combat zone.

Butorin has more than 30 victims

It is known about Butorin that he accounted for more than 30 victims during his participation in the organized crime group. For several years he successfully hid from law enforcement officers and in 1996 he faked his death by organizing a fake funeral. His body was allegedly cremated, and Osya himself fled the country. Five years later he was found in Spain. A local court sentenced the gang leader to 8.5 years in prison for weapons possession and resisting arrest. After serving his sentence in a Spanish prison, he was extradited to Russia, where a new sentence was announced to him in 2011.

In May 2022, Butorin and the group’s killer Marat Polyansky, previously convicted in 2013, received new sentences for attempting to kill in 1998 the deputy head of the regional department for combating organized crime (ROBOP) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Central District of the capital, Nikolai Petrov.

Osya was found guilty under Article 317 (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The killer of the organized crime group received 12 years and 6 months in prison as the direct perpetrator of the massacre.

Photo: Alexander Polegenko / TASS

Earlier it was reported about the attempt of the convicted ex-minister of the DPR to go to the Northern Military District

In September, information appeared that the former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Igor Strelkov (Girkin), also asked to join the North Military District zone. Then it was reported that they refused to release him from the colony, where he was serving a sentence for calls for extremist activities.

However, later Girkin himself disowned any attempts to get into the special operation zone. “The only legal way for me to go to war is the reversal of a court sentence or a personal act of pardon for me by the president,” he indicated, noting that both of these options are excluded.