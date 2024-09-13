Indian Foreign Ministry announces dismissal of 45 of its citizens from Russian Armed Forces

45 Indian citizens who joined the Russian army and took part in the special military operation (SVO) have been dismissed. This was reported by the Ministry of External Affairs (MFA) of India, NDTV reports.

The foreign ministry spokesman added that another 50 Indians were still in the war zone and efforts were underway to bring them back home.

India announces recruitment of its citizens into Russian Armed Forces

India has claimed that its citizens were tricked into joining the Russian Armed Forces. “A human trafficking ring stretching from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu used social media platforms and local agents to lure people to Russia by offering them lucrative jobs or admission to what the Central Bureau of Investigation called ‘dubious private universities’,” NDTV reported.

However, upon arrival in Russia, the victims’ passports were taken away, according to the TV channel, and they were trained in combat before being sent to the front.

Around a hundred Indian citizens have been trapped in this situation and at least four Indians have died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. NDTV

Earlier this year, a group of Indian men dressed in army uniforms claimed they had been tricked into fighting in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and asked for help.

Earlier, Putin decided to dismiss all Indians from the army and return them from the SVO zone

In July, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to dismiss Indian citizens who had signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces and to facilitate their return to their homeland. This issue was raised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with the Russian leader.

Photo: Mukhtar Khan / AP

Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said New Delhi knows of about 40 citizens participating in the SVO. He also suggested that the Indians could have ended up in the combat zone by mistake. Ten people, the head of the Foreign Ministry specified, have already returned home. “We are making every effort to ensure that Indian citizens return as soon as possible,” Kwatra said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, refused to comment on the information about the agreement between Putin and Modi to dismiss Indians serving in the Russian army.