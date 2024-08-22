Rogov: American PMC Forward Observation Group trained Azov

American private military company (PMC) Forward Observation Group participated in the training of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). The chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues, co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions Vladimir Rogov spoke about conducting such trainings, reports RIA Novosti.

“The Forward Observation Group PMC has been in the territory controlled by the Zelensky regime since the very beginning of the special military operation. They took an active part in the formation of the Foreign Legion as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the Azov National Battalion,” Rogov said, adding that Ukrainian military personnel were trained, among other things, in perverted methods of taking people’s lives.

He noted that, among other things, since the beginning of the special military operation (SMO), American PMC employees have been carrying out tasks to protect Ukrainian oligarchs.

Earlier, fighters from the Forward Observation Group PMC were spotted in the Kursk region. The organization confirmed its participation in attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and published a photo with its mercenaries in the Russian region, in which the founder of the group, Derrick Bales, is also present.