Marine Le Pen voted early in the morning in her electoral stronghold in Hénin Beaumont, a small town near the Belgian border.| Photo: Ian Langsdon/EFE

Participation in the second round of the French presidential elections reached 26.41% at noon (7:00 GMT), a rate slightly higher than in the first round, according to the Ministry of the Interior reported on Sunday (24). In the first round, on April 10, four hours after the polling stations opened, 25.48% of those registered had voted. At the end of the day, the turnout rate was 73.69%, the lowest since 2002. Voting in the country is not mandatory.

After being the most voted candidates two weeks ago, Marine Le Pen and the current head of state, Emmanuel Macron, are vying for the seat at the Élysée Palace in Sunday’s crucial vote. Macron cast his vote shortly after 1:10 p.m., accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, while his rival, Le Pen, went to the polls two hours earlier in his electoral stronghold in Hénin Beaumont, a small town near the border with France. Belgium.

Despite today’s slight increase in relation to the first round, turnout numbers are lower than in the previous three presidential elections. In the second round of 2017, 28.23% had voted four hours after the polls opened, while in 2012 this rate was 30.66%, and 34.03% in 2007. It is necessary to go back to 2002 to find a value lower than at noon today, when the index was 26.19%.

One of the factors that can define today’s result is precisely the mobilization of the electorate of leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, third in the first round, with 21.95%. In the department of Seine Saint Denis, in the red belt of Paris, which Mélenchon clearly dominated in the first round, the participation rate until noon was only 15.37%.

So far the only incident of the day took place in Nice, in the south of the country, where a man committed a knife attack in a Catholic church. He wounded a priest and a parishioner. Authorities have indicated that the injured are out of danger and are working on the hypothesis that the assailant, a 31-year-old Frenchman who has already been arrested, did not act for terrorist reasons, but because of mental imbalance.