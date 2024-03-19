The State Duma adopted a law on exemption from punishment under the Criminal Code for a contract with the RF Armed Forces
The State Duma at the plenary session in the third and final reading adopted lawwhich establishes a mechanism for releasing from criminal liability persons who have entered into a contract for military service in the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia during a special military operation (SVO).
Changes are being made to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, as well as to a number of other legislative acts. In the document, such a legal mechanism applies to those suspected and accused of offenses of minor and medium gravity, and those convicted.
Thus, the legislative initiative makes it possible to conclude a military contract for those who are under investigation, on trial or against whom a sentence has already been passed
If, after the start of service, a person commits a crime again, the court will impose a punishment on him, taking into account the previously passed sentence. It is emphasized that the opportunity to conclude a contract will not be given to those who have committed crimes against the sexual integrity of minors, under articles of terrorism, treason, espionage and a number of other grave and especially grave crimes.
Further release from liability and expungement of a criminal record will be possible if the contract soldier receives a state award, or in connection with dismissal from service for certain reasons.
The Kremlin indicated that the resonance of the case does not affect the pardon
Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov stated that defendants in even high-profile criminal cases can be released from serving their sentences for participating in the SVO. According to him, the practice of pardoning prisoners participating in a special operation has no exceptions due to increased public attention to a particular criminal case.
The press secretary of the head of state noted that the basis for the release of prisoners is “atonement for their crimes with blood on the battlefield.”
#Participation #SVO #prisoners #law #exemption #punishment #contract #Armed #Forces #details
Leave a Reply