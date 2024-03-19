The State Duma adopted a law on exemption from punishment under the Criminal Code for a contract with the RF Armed Forces

The State Duma at the plenary session in the third and final reading adopted lawwhich establishes a mechanism for releasing from criminal liability persons who have entered into a contract for military service in the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia during a special military operation (SVO).

Changes are being made to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, as well as to a number of other legislative acts. In the document, such a legal mechanism applies to those suspected and accused of offenses of minor and medium gravity, and those convicted.

Thus, the legislative initiative makes it possible to conclude a military contract for those who are under investigation, on trial or against whom a sentence has already been passed Pavel KrasheninnikovChairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation

If, after the start of service, a person commits a crime again, the court will impose a punishment on him, taking into account the previously passed sentence. It is emphasized that the opportunity to conclude a contract will not be given to those who have committed crimes against the sexual integrity of minors, under articles of terrorism, treason, espionage and a number of other grave and especially grave crimes.

Further release from liability and expungement of a criminal record will be possible if the contract soldier receives a state award, or in connection with dismissal from service for certain reasons.

Photo: Dmitry Ermakov / Lenta.ru

The Kremlin indicated that the resonance of the case does not affect the pardon

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov stated that defendants in even high-profile criminal cases can be released from serving their sentences for participating in the SVO. According to him, the practice of pardoning prisoners participating in a special operation has no exceptions due to increased public attention to a particular criminal case.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

The press secretary of the head of state noted that the basis for the release of prisoners is “atonement for their crimes with blood on the battlefield.”