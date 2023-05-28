Sunday, May 28, 2023, 3:18 p.m.



| Updated 3:59 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The participation rate in the elections to the Regional Assembly of Murcia reached 40.09% until 2:00 p.m. this Sunday. This means that a total of 424,665 citizens have already exercised their right to vote at one of the 1,716 polling stations located in the 580 polling stations distributed among the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia, and that they will remain open until 8:00 p.m. In the 2019 elections, until 2:00 p.m., 35.19% of the voters had voted, so an increase of 4.90% is observed.

Regarding the data of the first advance of participation registered in the four municipalities of the Region with more than 50,000 inhabitants, in the case of the municipality of Murcia, the percentage of votes for the regional elections stands at 40.96%, a data that in the 2019 elections was 36.57%.

In the municipality of Cartagena, 37.87% of the electorate has exercised their right to vote until 2:00 p.m., while in the previous regional elections the figure was 34.08%

For its part, in the municipality of Lorca a participation of 40.59% has been registered up to this time and in the 2019 elections this figure stood at 36.05%.

In Molina de Segura, 40.77% of the citizens with the right to vote have gone to the municipal polling stations. This figure was 35.32% in the previous regional elections.