Participation in elections in Germany rises strongly and reaches 52%

The participation in the general elections in Germany that are held this Sunday rises strongly. Until 14:00 it has been 52%, a fact in which voters are not included by mail, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

In the elections of 2021 at this time the participation was 36.5%, 15 percentage points less. A possible explanation of the difference can be the high number of voters by mail at that time due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to some German media. The final participation was 76.4%.

In the elections they are called to vote almost 60 million citizens. The day is going without major incidents. The first estimates will be published a few minutes after the closure of the electoral schools at 6:00 p.m.

After a campaign dominated by the debate on immigration, the conservatives of the CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, are the great favorites in these elections in the middle of the rise of the ultra -right, which can double their votes and achieve their best results to date to date In federal elections, if the polls are right.

The results of the small matches will be key, as they can open the door to a tripartite government. Until now, surveys only give the possibilities of entering Die Linke (the left). It remains to be seen if the self -styled ‘conservative’ of Alianza Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and the liberals exceed the 5% barrier to enter the Bundestag, whose composition will be limited to 630 members after a reform of the electoral law.

With the liberals probably outside the Parliament and an ultra -right with more weight, it is likely that it is to agree with the social democrats of the SPD to form government. It is not disposable that they need the greens.

German voters reach the polls with a pessimistic mood. According to an ARD public chain survey, in the week before the elections, 83% of the interviewees saw with concern the situation in the country, while only 12% felt confidence.

Germany advanced the elections after the collapse of the unpopular coalition formed by social democrats, green and liberals that support Olaf Scholz at the head of the government. In November last year, the Foreign Minister dismissed To his Minister of Finance, the liberal Christian Lindnerafter a bitter budget dispute that lasted months. Scholz deliberately summoned a motion of confidence in Parliament to lose it, What finally It happened and raided the way to advance the general elections.