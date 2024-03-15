Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

The election weekend in Russia is coming up. Waldimir Putin goes into the vote without a real opponent and first addresses the citizens.

Moscow – In the middle of the Ukraine war, the controversial presidential election for Vladimir Putin's retention of power begins in the homeland of aggressor Russia. The first polling stations will open on Friday (March 15, 2024) in the far east of the country on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The election means that the 71-year-old Putin will remain in office for six more years.

Putin speaks of a “difficult time” on the eve of the Russian election

“Let me make it clear that taking part in today’s elections is a demonstration of patriotic feelings,” Putin said in his speech on the eve of the election. He spoke of a difficult time for his country. To overcome the difficulties, Russia must be united and self-confident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview on March 12, 2024. © Gavriil Grigorov/Imago

Voting in the vast empire with its eleven time zones lasts until Sunday evening, when the last polling stations in Kaliningrad (formerly Königsberg) on ​​the Baltic Sea close at 7:00 p.m. CET. The first forecasts are expected immediately afterwards. Russian state pollsters have already predicted more than 80 percent of the vote for Putin, who has been in power for nearly a quarter century and is seeking a fifth term.

Opposition sees “election farce” – OSCE not invited

This would equal the highest result ever. There are three competitors, but they are considered to have no chance. They also all follow the Kremlin line and sometimes directly support the incumbent. War opponents were not admitted as candidates.

Navalny extends the list of Putin's victims – an overview View photo series

The opposition speaks of an “election farce” that has nothing in common with a vote according to democratic rules. Election observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are not invited this time. In 2020, Putin had the constitution changed specifically in order to be able to run as a candidate again.

Ukraine protests against Russia's election in occupied territories

The election is also an issue in the war zone: Moscow also scheduled illegal sham votes in occupied areas of Ukraine over the three days. Ukraine protested against this Votes held in breach of international law and called on the international community not to recognize the results.

According to Russian figures, 4.5 million people are called to vote in the occupied parts of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. Voting will also take place on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. “Our fighters at the front will also vote. They show courage and heroism, defend the Fatherland and, by taking part in the elections, set an example for all of us,” Putin said.