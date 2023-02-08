Participate in the state, the new government rules and “merit”

The Meloni government has also decided to intervene on the rules for the hiring of manager of companies shareholdings of the state. The revolution of meritannounced for the Schoolnow it will also cover the appointments of executives. Experience, expertise, immaculate criminal record. The government’s tightening is coming – we read in the Messaggero manager of state-controlled companies. Strict rules for directors, cap on executive salaries. Two measures are being studied by the government, a Dpcm it’s a decree of the Mef, which introduce a squeeze on publicly controlled companies, with the exception of listed ones. On the one hand, the necessary requirements for the members of the administrative and control bodies. «Honorability, autonomy, professionalism». But above all, one white record. The maximum limit remains in force 240 thousand euros for first-tier companies, with one production equal to or greater than two hundred million euros e more than a thousand employees.

Who aspires to the top of the check – continues the Messenger – it must not have the shadow of a condemnation – also not definitive – for financial crimes or crimes against the Public administration. On the other hand, the decree intervenes on the competences Palazzo Chigi with new entry barriers for managers sitting on the boards administrative and control. Useful notes, on the eve of a long and delicate season of appointments which will also see various subsidiaries as protagonists, from Consip to Gse. Let’s start with the judicial framework. Those who have been convicted of crimes relating to «banking, financial, securities, insurance» or «markets and securities». The list goes on. Anyone who has committed crimes «against the heritagepublic order, the public economy or in tax matters», or was condemned to more than two years’ imprisonment for any negligent crimewill not be able to aspire to the top of the check.

