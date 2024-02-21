The National Electoral Institute (INE) has begun the period of receipt of questions of the citizenship for the First Presidential Debatescheduled for next April 7.

From Tuesday, February 20 until March 21people over 13 years of age can send their questions through the INE digital platformsusing a form hosted on its official web portal: www.ine.mx.

This innovative mechanism seeks to guarantee the transparency and authenticity of the questions, as well as the guiding principles of the INE, such as certainty, legality, independence, impartiality, objectivity and maximum publicity.

Questions should fit the defined topics for debate, avoiding any form of offensive language, partisan bias, or references to government achievements or government propaganda.

The form establishes that the questions must be written in a general and open manner, without specifically addressing any particular candidate.

Besides, up to six questions can be asked on topics such as Education, Health, Fight against corruption, Transparency, Non-discrimination and vulnerable groups, and Violence against women.

The question submission process is simple and agilethanks to the implementation of a security tool (reCAPTCHA v3) that prevents inappropriate traffic or the automated loading of information.

This guarantees that questions are sent legitimately by citizens interested in participating in this democratic exercise.

The INE invited all Mexicans over 13 years of age to be part of this process, contributing with their questions for the First Presidential Debate under the theme “The society we want”, aimed at the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic of the Process Federal Electoral 2023-2024.