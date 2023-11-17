Christmas Anecdotes is back on Atomix! Yes, you read that right. Our classic Christmas show is back so that we can once again have a great time enjoying the best moments of Christmas and video games, concepts that we all know go completely hand in hand. For this 2023 we will have a wide variety of gifts for you, so we recommend that you pay close attention. How can you be part of the celebration? When will the special program premiere? Below we will tell you everything.

The first thing we can confirm is that The main publishers in the industry have joined our initiative so that all this can come true, so you can expect that prizes are for recently released full games on all platforms. The second thing is that The 2023 Christmas Anecdotes special will be carried out through our Podcast. This program will be broadcast on our Youtube channel he next December 20where all the staff of Atomix will share the best anecdotes that have come to us so that, of course, we can choose which prizes each person wins.

But hey, how can you participate? You just have to Send an email to [email protected] where in no more than half a page or 500 words, tell us the best Christmas anecdote you have and that, of course, is related to video games. It is very important that the story is true, we realize very easily if the story is being invented. For this year We will give priority to the happiest, funniest and funniest anecdotes that come to us.

In addition to the above, it is very important that in the email you put your full name, where are you from -yes, you can participate even if you do not live in Mexico-, as well as What consoles do you have and/or if you have a PC to play. These data are of utmost importance. If your email lacks any of them, unfortunately we will not be able to select your anecdote to participate.

The deadline to be part of Christmas Anecdotes 2023 is December 11.

In summary you need:

-Email to [email protected]

-Write your anecdote in a text that does not exceed 500 words.

-Full name.

-Place where you live.

-Consoles you have and/or PC to play.

Good luck and we look forward to your participation!