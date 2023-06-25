Several people became unwell on Sunday due to the heat at the Ironman Westfriesland sports event in Hoorn. According to the security region, seven ambulances were urgently called. NH news reports that ten are now present.

A spokesperson cannot say anything about the seriousness of the situation and how many people have become unwell, but it concerns both participants and people in the audience. “There are a lot of people at the event and it is very hot, so the number could increase later in the day,” said the spokesman. Several people would have fainted.

In a classic Ironman, participants have to swim 3.8 kilometers, cycle 180 kilometers and run a 42.2 kilometer (a marathon). The event in Hoorn is half an Ironman: swimming 1.9 kilometers, running more than 21 kilometers and cycling 90 kilometers. The competition will be held for the fourth time this year. The first swimmers entered the water at 07:00 this morning.

The organization of Ironman Westfriesland had already taken extra measures: sprinklers along the course and an ice bath at the finish.